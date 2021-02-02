Speaking for himself
My apologies to the members of the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee regarding my personal opinion letter to the editor on Saturday.
In no way is my opinion expressed in that letter an approved opinion of the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee, nor was it ever intended to be presented as such.
While I stated this in the original letter, I did not make the statement until the start of the last paragraph — “This is my opinion. I don’t speak for the party.”
In hindsight it would have been better placed as a disclaimer at the start of the letter. Again, my apologies.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Follow the money
The Idaho Central Credit Union will soon have a large presence in Moscow, and a branch in Lewiston is proposed. The website https://www.followthemoney.org states that during the last five years, the ICCU has contributed $14,100 to Republicans, but just $1,000 to Democrats.
As the ICCU is now soliciting new accounts from people of both political persuasions, perhaps it would like to explain/correct this imbalance.
Priscilla Wegars
Moscow
Split vote
I was a little surprised to see Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch had opposite votes in the Senate confirmation hearing for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. I can not remember the last time I saw our two senators vote differently. Neither have I seen a vote by either that wasn’t exactly in line with, or possibly even directed by, former President Donald Trump. With their leader self-exiled in Florida at one of his luxurious golf resorts, I can see how that could, and most likely would, cause confusion to someone who hasn’t had an original thought in four years. ...
Regarding Yellen — who won 85 yeas to 15 nays — I was very curious as to what you, Sen. Risch, did in preparation for a vote on this important position. I also looked back to see how you voted for Steven Mnuchin when Trump nominated him for the same position. Mnushin, who comes from very wealthy Wall Street money has a B.A. degree (four years) in economics from Yale. Yellen has a B.S. degree and graduated summa cum laude from Brown University. She then went on to earn a Master’s and a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale. ...
What were the deciding factors in your vote choices? Mnushin is a man and Yellen is a woman. Surely a man of your stature wouldn’t be so shallow. ...
Does anybody Trump nominates automatically get your yes vote but anybody nominated by a Democrat gets an automatic no vote? ...
Gary L. Kiss
Genesee
Flag should be sacred
On Jan. 6, I watched in shock as hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into our Capitol in Washington, D.C., and went on a rampage through the building.
One of the things that upset me the most was how this Trump mob mistreated our American flag. They desecrated the flags they carried in every way possible. They dragged them on the ground. They threw them around on the floor and furniture. They used the flag poles to beat the police. You could see the flags flapping around when they were hitting the police. They used the poles to break windows and doors while storming the Capitol. They disrespected and defiled the American flags over and over.
I’ve seen on TV when other countries burn our flag while chanting “Death to America,” but these were Americans desecrating our flag.
There is a law against desecration of the flag of the United States —18 U.S. Code 700: “Whoever knowingly mutilates, defaces, physically defiles, burns, maintains on the floor or ground or tramples upon any flag of the United States shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.”
I think every person in Trump’s mob should be arrested and convicted of desecrating the flag of our country. Our American flag should be sacred to all Americans. Apparently, it isn’t to Trump’s cult members.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Heartwarming
It warms my heart to see the party of kindness, unity, inclusion and forgiveness in action as it continues with impeachment and other actions to further beat down former President Donald Trump and his 75 million-plus supporters.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia