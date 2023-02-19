No party of Lincoln
Ah, February— the month of hearts, heroes, heretics and a “hog.”
We flirt with the sweetness of Cupid’s romantic possibilities. We honor Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln for keeping our country steady through growing pains and identity crises.
Washington molded a disciplined army from a hodgepodge of ill-equipped colonists, then rendered his leadership as our first president. He became the father figure of our national family.
Lincoln educated himself for a life of service. After a political shuffle, the new anti-slavery party appealed to Lincoln’s humanitarian values. He became the first Republican president. The fate of the union was a political and moral weight for Lincoln. He knew an (un)civil war was inevitable to re-set the aspirations of a young country, extend “inalienable rights” to all and ensure western expansion benefited the whole nation.
February’s calendar is pocked with Lincoln Day dinners. Republicans gather to trumpet their political prowess under the banner of a presumptive Lincoln endorsement — a pathetic parody.
In 2023, Lincoln would not be a Republican. Within the truth of historical context, “Honest Abe” would be appalled by the extremist culture of lies. He would be embarrassed by mega-mouth Majorie Taylor Greene, puzzled by spineless Kevin McCarthy, bewildered by shape-shifting George Santos. He would peg Donald Trump as a pompous egocentric, lacking leadership dexterity.
This is the GOP?
Like February’s groundhog, furtive Republicans scuttle in a hole when the sun shines and lured by the color red, Republicans will probably try to recruit Cupid.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Money matters
House Bill 92 — does anyone have an idea what that potential positive legislative bill coming out of committee could represent to Idaho if passed?
That’s not a typo. I said Idaho.
It would require students in grades nine through 12 to take at least one course in personal finance and money management. No longer would it be an elective, which most students ignore unless they needed a credit to graduate. Plus, it would be paired with an economics class. What a potential boost to have students coming into the real world of life, having to ability to avoid being in chronic despair of little or no financial understanding to live independently. I think every state should follow this direction if they haven’t already put it in place.
I remember taking classes in high school in bookkeeping where one learned the basics of budgeting and balancing a check book.
Simple enough, right?
But you’d be surprised how many students aren’t advised of taking those basic instructions. I’ve used those classes to avoid indebtedness and live a reasonable lifestyle.
What an economic boost Idahoans and citizens from other states would have to not be waiting on handouts or donations of support from others sources. I do think that our democracy can do a lot better than that for everyone’s future, especially if the political infighting stops.
Hopefully, this bill becomes real and is supported 100% by all parties and families can see some encouragement that their children will have a better opportunity in their futures.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston