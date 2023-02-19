Ignoring the voters
In his State of the State address, Gov. Brad Little pledged in his budget to throw $120 million into property tax relief.
It seemed like the Legislature was listening. Within a few weeks of the session starting, we saw three property tax bills
One would throw 4.5% of sales tax revenue into property tax relief. Another would increase the homeowner’s exemption to $224,000 and peg it to the housing index. A third bill, courtesy of the new House Speaker Mike Moyle is the most convoluted school funding and minimal property tax relief bill that I honestly have ever seen.
Since that time, though — crickets.
Instead, what we have seen is literally a bevy of culture war bills on abortion, trans gender rights and health care.
I have some strong opinions on these issues. But what is relevant is, once again, we are witnessing a Legislature ignoring what voters have said are the most important issues: the cost of living and property tax relief.
Perhaps Moyle and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder are talking behind the scenes. But Moyle and Winder have failed multiple years in bringing any real property tax relief to Idahoans.
Worse, Moyle has made clear just how little he cares through passage of House Bill 389 at the end of the 2021 session and his Frankenbill presented last month.
Our elected leaders should be creating an environment for us to succeed and own a home, not legislating how we live our private lives.
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
What Robinson overlooked
Columnist Eugene Robinson blamed guns for the Michigan State University shooting and still insists if universal background checks were used, this would not happen.
But how often does it have to be repeated that Form 4473 is already required on gun sales?
He is also reminded that handguns are used in 87% of all shootings and AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle.
He never says anything about the mass shootings that occur every week in Chicago or other inner cities and I wonder why.
Liberals always insist the AR is not for hunting, but the Second Amendment was not a transcript of hunting privileges and instead gave citizens the right to defend themselves against an out-of-control, tyrannical government.
So no matter how you feel about guns, you should educate yourself with the historical truths of disarmed populations and their demise.
County sheriffs around the nation are now telling their Democratic governors to go pound sand over gun control passed by big city voters attempting to control a whole state.
And leftists are always looking for a white supremacist to blame for shootings, but 50% of violence involving guns and 60% of violent crime are directly correlated with 12% of the population, which is Black.
Black Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says an AR15 weighs more than 10 heavy boxes, shoots 50 caliber bullets and can hold 30 “clipazine” mags. So keep in mind: They don’t have a pill for stupidity and she most assuredly represents her district very well.
John Webb
Reubens
Presidential con man
If you’ve read Marvin F. Dugger’s Feb. 12 commentary, titled “Weaponized FBI and Justice Department pick on Trump,” you might believe former President Donald Trump is a paragon of virtue. Historical facts prove Trump is not and never has been a paragon of virtue. A Jan. 24, 2021, report in the Washington Post stated that Trump told 30,573 false or misleading claims during his presidency. There is nothing virtuous about that.
In 1973, Trump and his father, Fred Trump, were fined $750,000 for violating the Fair Housing Act because they didn’t rent apartments to Blacks.
And in the early 1960s at the New York Military Academy, Trump was active in sports but was able to get a military deferment because a bone spur on his heel enabled him to avoid the draft for Vietnam. The daughters of the podiatrist who wrote that Trump had a bone spur claimed he never examined Trump.
On April 9, 2018, New York’s Attorney General’s Office verified the fact that Trump is “a con man” when it sued Trump for $25 million for swindling thousands of Americans out of millions through Trump University and this was taking place when he was president of the United States.
Did Trump violate the Emoluments Clauses while in office? On Oct. 1, 2019, Gabe Lezra of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wrote an article titled “Profiting of the Presidency: Trump’s Violations of the Emoluments Clauses.” Trump made money from his Washington, D.C., hotel while in office.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston