Shameful display of flag
The United States Flag Code is readily available to anyone choosing to display the symbol of our nation.
The display of two U.S. flags on the east side of U.S. Highway 195 just south of Pullman is shameful. I have witnessed how these flags have remained, unlit overnight. They are allowed to touch the item they are mounted on and have been literally shredded by wind and weather.
They need to be disposed of in the manner instructed in the code.
Anne Cassidy
Colton
Save fish and dams
Rummaging through my brain the other day, I came across the plans for a device to extract hydroelectric power from falling water without killing so many fish. It may even produce more usable electricity than present day hydroturbines by using more of the energy found in flowing water.
We could call the device an alternate Archimedes screw turbine. Instead of high pressure water spinning multiple blades, it uses low pressure water against a single screw blade with much more area. It makes up for the high pressure energy losses with more volume of water passing through.
If this fantasy device is possible, it would be worth a lot since it would save salmon and slackwater, too.
Just dreaming up solutions.
Maybe it will pay off someday.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
