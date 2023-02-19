Helping our community

Our middle school design thinking group is seeking the donation of deodorant and razors for Salvation Army feminine hygiene packs. If you wish to contribute, please have your student bring donated items to the All Saints Catholic School 8th grade classroom, 3326 14th Street in Lewiston, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., before March 1.

Tags

Recommended for you