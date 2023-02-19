Our middle school design thinking group is seeking the donation of deodorant and razors for Salvation Army feminine hygiene packs. If you wish to contribute, please have your student bring donated items to the All Saints Catholic School 8th grade classroom, 3326 14th Street in Lewiston, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., before March 1.
Or if you can find it in your heart and are able, please bring donations directly to the Salvation Army at 1220 21st Street in Lewiston.
They are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clare Kelly
Lewiston
Commencements
Lewiston High School will graduate close to 300 seniors on June 3 at the Lewis-Clark State College gymnasium.
This brings the total number of LHS graduates since 1890 to 28,585.
The 19 who graduated from 1899 through 1904 completed a three-year course of study.
The 1926 class with 103 seniors was the first to have 100 or more.
And the 1957 class was the first with 210 graduates.
The class of 1965 had 376 graduates.
And from 1966 through 1980, every class had over 400 graduates, with 460 in 1976 the largest.
It is interesting what buildings students attended and where their commencements were held.
Those 1890s students attended at 10th and Idaho streets in the building that later was Whitman Grade School. Their graduation ceremonies were held there or in buildings around town.
From 1904 to 1914, students attended the school where Booth Hall is now located, and it became Webster Grade School.
When LHS (later the junior high) was built in 1914, graduations were held there until 1928 when the new LHS was built across the street on Ninth Avenue.
From then until 1957, LHS graduated there until classes graduated on Bengal Field and later from the Nez Perce County Fair Building.
After a few years, classes graduated in the new Lewis-Clark State College gymnasium.
Because of the coronavirus, members of the class of 2020 were in their cars and handed their diplomas in front of the new high school.