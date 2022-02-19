COVID-19 not delaying mail
Regarding the rise and fall of the United States Postal System: The post office wants everyone to believe that COVID-19 is the reason for the post office being so screwed up. The fact of the matter is it’s not COVID-19 but Amazon and mismanagement.
The post office, in its infinite wisdom, undercut UPS and Fedex to get the Amazon contract. They did this not knowing that the Amazon packages would severely overwhelm the postal system.
As a result, people are receiving their mail at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. if they are lucky to even get their mail. Some days, first class mail is left in the post office so the carriers can deliver Amazon third class packages.
I know of four career carriers who have resigned because they had to work 60 to 70 hours a week.
When they are new, carriers are lucky if they make it to a month.
A few weeks ago, I called the post office to talk to the postmaster, and the postmaster and one of the supervisors was out delivering mail. I am a retired postal worker and have never heard of a postmaster delivering mail.
These problems are not only at Lewiston. It is nationwide and I cannot see a light at the end of the tunnel.
So to sum it up, it’s not COVID-19. It’s Amazon and mismanagement.
Robert M. Whitlock
Lewiston
Agree to disagree
In Jake Wren’s Feb. 12 letter, I couldn’t agree more with his assessment that we need to recognize the value of men and women who are willing to “ go all out ... to achieve goals.”
Jake, you and I both grew up on the Camas Prairie and have known each other for 60 years. ...
And, again, I couldn’t agree more with you that we will need “people of real character” to meet the challenges ahead in this imperfect world we find ourselves in.
Where I have to take exception is your part of the letter where you lament that people are being denied personal freedoms because of their failure to be vaccinated or wear masks.
If the only issue involved was their own individual risk of getting COVID-19, perhaps you would be right. But the bottom line is these people don’t have the right to pass the effects of COVID-19 along to others.
There’s too much good science out there to deny that can happen. Freedom involves equal amounts of responsibility and we never have the right to inflict harm on innocent people around us.
It has to do with that “kindness and dignity” referred to above.
Jake, I’ll probably see you at the Prairie High School basketball games during the district tournaments, something we’ve mutually attended for years. Let’s enjoy the games, root on the Pirates and, if we meet, agree to disagree, if necessary, and continue the friendship.
It’s what people of real character do.
Bill Hoene
Clarkston