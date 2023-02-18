Missing Trump
Do “we the people” miss President Donald J. Trump?
Ninety-two million people — and counting — say, hell yes.
Our country is hurting so badly right now.
The selected president, “China Jo Bama” Biden, is trying to destroy and kill our country. He is in bed with China and being paid millions of dollars for the destruction of our great nation.
Impeachment must begin immediately, while there’s still hope.
God, not government, that’s what we must vote for.
Only American citizens have the right to vote, period.
Plus, get rid of the machines. We should have paper ballots only and one-day day voting.
God bless those who serve and those being held in prison regarding Jan. 6.
Release all coverage.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Voting no
I am an accountant here in Clarkston and wasn’t able to attend the school board meeting last week.
I have tried several times to get this meeting on zoom with no success.
I am very concerned with the $74 million bond on the proposed new high school where people are trying to sell the new high school at this cost. Why is no one sharing what the property tax increase will be to homeowners and renters? Yes, renters. Your rent will significantly increase.
Even the newspaper doesn’t share what the property tax increase will be.
I have been given some approximate figures of price per $1,000. And with this, I would see just alone with my property tax increase each year, ranging any where from $1,700 to $2,000.
With them not disclosing what this property tax increase in cost for homeowners would be, I will highly oppose voting for this bond.
Is the property tax increase figure a huge secret? If not, why does everyone who supports this not share what the cost will be for homeowners?
I do not approve of this kind of tactic or strategy. And everyone involved with this should be ashamed.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
This is slavery
Sexual intercourse between humans is an occurrence we can confidently predict. The consequences of human coupling are also highly predictable: unplanned pregnancies. But the consequences for the consequences need to be considered in deciding what is financially sound and a reasonable punishment for society to bear.
We already have a burgeoning penal system where most offenders cite a childhood of unmet needs (neglect and abuse) as a major contributor to their incarceration. This turns the consequence of one coupling into a burden on all taxpayers. Compulsory childbirth stands to overburden tax-supported public assistance programs, education, foster care, infrastructure usage, etc., making indentured servants of every taxpayer to the future support of the unborn.
Indentured servitude requiring the support of a body for 18 years (or more) is an unjust legal consequence for the noncrime of sexual intercourse. Tte consequences are never confined to the parents. It’s on all of us. Indentured servitude is also prohibited by the 13th Amendment to our Constitution. In this way, restricting abortion access is unconstitutional.
Other abortion-related considerations: Scientists can produce human heartbeats in a petri dish. Those dish contents (heartbeats) are not legally a person. Bible believers accept that even God had to breathe life into Adam, pointing to breath as God’s life force. Abortion is self-defense for women who cannot safely carry or deliver a baby. Sperm is 100% responsible for unplanned children and could be regulated. Compulsory childbirth is a form of slavery and child trafficking by the state.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston