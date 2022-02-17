Not much help
The last time the Idaho Legislature helped out the sportsman, we got the 2018 trespass law.
Thanks for that.
Voting yes: Reps. Paul Amador, Robert Anderst, Scott Bedke, Maxine Bell, Megan Blanksma, Judy Boyle, Van Burtenshaw, Greg Chaney, Don Cheatham, Lance Clow, Gary Collins, Brent Crane, Thomas Dayley, Gayann DeMordaunt, Sage Dixon, Barbara Ehardt, Terry Gestrin, Karey Hanks, Stephen Hartgen, James Holtzclaw, Clark Kauffman, Ryan Kerby, Mike Kingsley, Tom Loertscher, Luke Malek, Patrick McDonald, Ron Mendive, Steven Miller, Dorothy Moon, Mike Moyle, Ron Nate, Joe Palmer, Dell Raybould, Eric Redman, Heather Scott, Paul Shepherd, Thyra Stevenson, Scott Syme, Jeff Thompson, Caroline Nilsson Troy, Julie VanOrden, John VanderWoude, Fred Wood, Christy Zito and Bryan Zollinger.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston
Waiting
The United States Postal Service delivered our mail on Sunday, Feb. 6. We put mail out for pickup with the red flag raised at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7, but it was still there the following day.
Neither rain, snow, sleet or hail but I guess sunny days is omitted from the motto. I guess this is called the “waiting game.”
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
One year and counting
Bidenflation has expanded consumer prices 7.5%, the worst in almost a half-century, costing the average family $275 a month more to exist and raise a family.
In the name of racial equality, the president approved $30 million in taxpayer money to deliver drug paraphernalia to minority Blacks so they have better access to pipes as pretty and nice as Hunter Biden’s, thus putting more importance on crack pipes rather than pipes that deliver precious oil for U.S. consumption.
So crack cocaine has now become safer than ivermectin. And 1,000 police officers are being released because of vaccine noncompliance in the Los Angeles area while a new crime wave sweeps across liberal Democrat-controlled California cities, along with many others across this nation, including New York, Chicago, Detroit, Portland and Seattle. ...
Closer to home, liberal Washington Democrats have made their state much safer by banning magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Most handguns, especially Glocks, hold more than 10 so Washington residents are back to carrying the old standby six-shooter.
Last month, Joe Biden said Glocks are a weapon of war and no one should be able to own one.
A few years ago, he said, “You only need a shotgun so just shoot right through the door” and that will stop the threat. Yep, that should do it.
Finally, vaccination and mask mandates will bring this country to a standstill as U.S. truckers also say enough is enough. Build Back Better has accomplished amazing things in one year.
John Webb
Reubens
Biden has it backwards
Too bad President Joe Biden is so concerned about the Russian- Ukraine border that he has sent troops while our own border is wide open and our border patrol remains unaided.
It’s hard to imagine how any thinking person can justify such anti-American action.
On another subject: Quarantine is the isolation of sick people. Tyranny is the isolation of healthy people.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia