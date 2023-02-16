Wheels up
So Mike Isaac, Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport manager, isn’t smarter than a fifth grader.
He claims the airport serves 80,000 passengers a year. Delta and United each have one flight a day out of Lewiston.
United’s CRJ 200 seats 50.
Delta’s Embraer 175 seats 76.
If both are 100% full, that’s 126 passengers a day. That many passengers times 365 days is only 45,990 and certainly not 80,000 passengers a year.
No flights are filled 100% of the time.
Two flights a day both around noon makes every passenger lose a complete day of travel unless Salt Lake City or Denver is their final destination.
Paid parking, when the airport can’t even fill 20% of the available parking, is a joke.
In years prior, the parking lot was so full at holidays it overflowed to the softball park next door.
Great operations.
Well, Pullman and Spokane, here I come.
Marvin Bird Jr.
Lewiston
Foundational documents
The foundation of the elite left America takeover is based largely on Karl Marx’s writing, “The Communist Manifesto” and “Rules for Radicals.” Accelerated by the Obama presidency, “Rules for Radicals” has become the go-to document.
One of the keystone rules in “Rules for Radicals” is: “Always blame your enemies for what you are doing.”
So, yes, ladies and gentlemen, the Social Security and Medicare that was taken out of your check by the U.S. government for all of those years is certainly in danger.
Kevin O. Thomason
Craigmont
Not low enough
I am glad to see the Lewiston School District is lowering its levy rate, but who are these people kidding?
Boy, a whole $25 bucks.
Considering most people’s taxes have gone through the roof, they are still making out like bandits. I think they are worried the taxpayers won’t vote for the supplemental levy. And, well, we shouldn’t since the school district has an additional $5.3 million on hand on top of what its received from the property owners since the Legislature does nothing about property tax relief.
We are paying for the permanent levy, which Lewiston and one other school district have, plus the supplemental levy and paying for the Taj Mahal high school.
The little white lie the school has been pedaling for years — we are not raising the levy — but that little dream home you live in that was once valued at a $100,000 is now at $200,000. So guess what the school levy is based on? Yep, the higher valuation.
So, it will be interesting to see what the Lewiston School District does with the additional $5.3 million slush fund.
I see only two options. Either return the money to the taxpayers or pay down the loan on the high school. Hopefully, no athletic field will be built with this money. But who knows since the school board doesn’t televise its meetings. Plus, you have to get a permission slip to speak at their so-called meetings.
Mike Lorenz
Lewiston
