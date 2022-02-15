Where’s common decency?
What do you do when you go to someone else’s house and they want you to take off your shoes? Do you disrespect them, fight them and defiantly walk shoed across their floors?
How about people who do not allow smoking in their home? Do you light up or punch them out?
How about someone who doesn’t appreciate pets? Do you set Fido loose in their home to do as it pleases? I’ll bet not.
Then why do people entering a business, commercial aircraft or office, etc., think it is their privilege or “patriotic duty” to be A-holes and thwart “mask required” signs and policies placed by the property owner?
I think I know why. Many people have lost their sense of common decency. People feel entitled to do whatever they want, whenever they want.
Remember, freedom also requires responsibility. It’s past-time to stop the madness and recover some civility. Most people disrespecting others on their private property would not stand to be disrespected on their own property.
Whatever happened to the Golden Rule? If you don’t know what that is, look it up.
Some may wonder why I’m writing so many letters lately. The simple reason is that I’m appalled by the behavior of many I have witnessed in our very own community, government and across our country.
We are Americans. Start having some pride instead of misplaced rage. Control yourselves and respect others, especially on their property. Also remember that public property is ours, not just yours.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Scrutinize spending
The Feb. 6 article about tax levies should have been about how the money is spent. ...
Example: the cemetery district.
The commissioners allowed a private contractor to build a crematorium on taxpayer land. He never put it out for bid. The original contract was 90 days. Seven years later, it was not complete. ...
Commissioners said it didn’t cost them. It was built on the contractor getting 70% and the cemetery getting 30% of the sale basis.
So how many holes has been sold? One?
Who missed the holes being the wrong size? Now they have to be redrilled.
How much is the cost for the employees’ time to mow that area?
What is the cost of the water and electricity?
Why were there two liens put against the contractor?
Do voters know the original job description of the employees was to open and close graves?
Commissioners then charged another $500 to open and close the graves after the employees were already being paid — double dipping — so they changed the job description.
Now commissioners include the cost in purchasing the plot but they do not deduct the cost from the levy money — again, double dipping. ...
Now they are putting up gates on county roads and paying out of the levy money. Why? To keep out homeless, for which they have no records under public records request.
Visit and see how many ways to access the cemetery.
All this was given to the Tribune.
You be the judge.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston