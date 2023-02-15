Down to six days
Like many other people, I was very disappointed when the Lewiston Tribune discontinued the Monday edition. But I think Rick Rogers was even more disappointed.
Now he has only six days a week to grump and groan and bitch and moan about the Tribune.
I don’t know what he has to crap about on Monday, but I imagine it is something indigested, inconsequential and irrelevant — like all of his querulousness the other six days.
One more thing: The Jan. 27 letter from J.C. Passmore insinuating that the four University of Idaho students were partly responsible for their murders because they lived in the same house — a party house he called it — is ludicrous. In fact, the entire letter was asinine.
Talk about dancing with the devil, J.C. Passmore. Satan thrives on ignorance.
Wes Manzer
Troy
This is global warming?
I always enjoy reading the opinions that many people submit. I wondered about several of the statements about Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow.
Many Americans want more fracking and producing oil wells. Gas prices would come down and hopefully to the levels of the Donald Trump administration. With more production, there might be additional revenue for the state, which might benefit schools.
To say that red states had three times more COVID-19 deaths is probably wrong. My guess would be there were more deaths in blue states.
Whenever I hear about global warming, I remember that last year the National Weather Service reported that the average temperature had increased 1.8 degrees over the past 100 years. Another report said it increased 0.6 degrees Celsius during the past 50 years.
Who really thinks that is global warming?
The climate crisis is very questionable. Carbon emissions are coming down. A number of nongovernment scientists have said that if the U.S. had zero carbon emissions, nothing would change.
If you think there is a crisis, go talk to China, India and other countries.
China is building 31 coal plants to produce electricity.
The biggest threat for our country are the fascist leaders on the left who want to take control of everything you do: eliminate free speech, take away your guns and poison your kids with critical race theory.
President Joe Biden is the reason we have high inflation and he thinks the economy is in great shape.
Jerry Linehan
Clarkston
Investing in Idaho’s future
When the Puritans began the first publicly funded schools, they did so to give their children the skills and tools necessary to improve themselves and their society. America would become a nation that believed each generation should provide the next generation with a better life.
The remarks of Idaho Republican legislators arguing against House Bill 24 sounded more like the mentality of: “I didn’t get that so neither should you.”
How embarrassing that these Republican legislators have the arrogance to assume everyone has grown up in the same circumstances or that all students come from a stable and supportive home.
Giving students an $8,500 grant to put toward career training at an Idaho-based training center recognized by the Workforce Development Council or an Idaho college, university or community college is not an entitlement, it’s an investment.
Training for welding, plumbing, auto repair, lineman’s college, flight school and a host of trades and careers would qualify. This bill has the potential to draw more business to a well-educated, highly skilled Idaho workforce.
HBl 24 serves as an investment in all places of higher learning in Idaho as well as the communities where they reside.
Kudos to Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, for seeing that this is a wise way to invest some of the surplus in the future of Idaho. Ideologue Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, voted no, displaying his commitment to the welfare of the self-serving Idaho Freedom Foundation rather than his own constituents.
Scott Funk
Lewiston