Stingy state
How can you even consider cuts to Medicaid during these dire days of COVID.
Certainly these higher than expected costs should not be surprising with the current pandemic raging in our state.
If I am not mistaken, Idaho touts a healthy financial surplus and now is the time to put this to good use. Let’s not be stingy during this time of crisis and take care of all of our citizens, most of whom have contributed to the surplus.
Mary Baker
Moscow
A tyranny most oppressive
I came across this quote today and thought I’d share: “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” — C.S Lewis
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Ag subsidies not needed
Regarding the story in the Feb. 3 Lewiston Tribune about farm and ranch profits up 38 percent. Economist Garth Taylor told the state Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee: “We would have broken records without government farm payments. ... We were breaking records without government payments. We’ll take the money but we don’t need it.”
If someone from education or social services made this comment, all hell would break loose. Let’s hope some of the dollars go toward COVID-19 testing, vaccines and health care for the farm and ranch workers who make those profits possible.
Deena Heath
Lewiston
Teaching Greene a lesson
Fed up with Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for shooting fellow representatives, harassing mass shooting survivors, warning of Jewish space lasers causing California wildfires and supporting a mob trying to overturn the Constitution with a riot, Republicans had enough and sprang into action.
She’s now on double secret probation.
Let that be a lesson to her.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.
Wishing players well
As the Lewis-Clark State College basketball teams are winding down and fans have not been able to attend, it is time to recognize the contributions of the seniors of both the men’s and women’s teams.
Khalil Stevenson, Hodges Bailey, Damek Mitchell, Travis Yenor, Tristan Bradley, Jake Albright, Peyton Souvenir, Abbie Johnson, Jansen Edminston and Kiara Burlage: Best of luck for the rest of your season and thanks for the great memories you have provided for the LCSC basketball fans.
Best of luck for the rest of your season and for your future careers.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
Recovery moves forward
Thank you, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, for staying after the executive branch and finally obtaining a federal emergency disaster declaration for the Malden-Pine City area.
Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, this is another great example of you leading the way for eastern Washington and working with the new president.
With this declaration, the residents of Malden, Pine City and Whitman County can finally move forward with their recovery.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Hands off PERSI
Let it be known that if you have loved ones, family friends or colleagues who have served on Idaho’s fire departments, police or sheriff departments, teachers or any other recipient or potential recipient of Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho benefits, that PERSI is, and has always been, an independent entity. It has always been a successful provider to Idaho state employees who have been dedicated servants of the state.
Let it be known that the Legislature has long eyed PERSI with a jealous gaze and has daydreamed about getting some of that PERSI money. Don’t let that happen. Leave PERSI alone.
Feel free to copy their formula for success, but don’t mess with their success.
Reps. Mike Kingsley and Aaron von Ehlinger, both R-Lewiston, (whom I sadly voted for) want to mess with PERSI success.
If they continue to pursue this stupid goal, I will get politically active and try to see them removed from office. There are many ways to pursue your political or financial goals. Just don’t go down this path.
Please write to them or call them. Persuade them to avoid this political venture of theirs. Their email addresses are:
Darrell J. Scott
Lewiston
Nanny state lawmakers
In Victorian novelist George Eliot’s masterpiece “Middlemarch,” a dying old man adds a codicil to his will that she, Eliot, calls “the dead hand.” Edward Casaubon’s will prohibits his younger wife, Dorothea, from remarrying Casaubon’s resented cousin, Will Ladislaw, upon penalty of being disinherited of all her property and made penniless and homeless.
In the words of Eliot scholar David Clifford, “It has a sinister ring to it. The notion that the dead can manipulate the living by means of the law is a distinctly chilling one.”
Fast forward to 2021, where the Idaho Legislature is attempting to create a dead hand in our state constitution such that marijuana and its byproducts can never be made legal, even long after these small-minded legislators are gone from the Earth.
The justification for this God-like exercise of power is that they know best.
Never mind all the boasting about Idaho being more freedom-loving than any other state. Never mind the enormous lost tax revenue. Never mind that alternatives to medical marijuana are by all measures vastly more dangerous: opioids, alcohol and suicide. Never mind testimony of veterans living with chronic pain, who know the superior effectiveness of cannabis versus highly addictive and overdose-prone pharmaceuticals. And never mind the rest of us who work hard, try to be good neighbors and simply want to be left alone by self-righteous know-it-all legislators and their religious enablers.
Big government nanny-state paternalism notwithstanding, has anyone checked for campaign contributions from liquor and pharmaceutical lobbies?
Chris Norden
Moscow
Scare tactics
On Feb. 3, Marty Trillhaase wrote, “herd immunity — the share of a population required to stop the spread of the infection — relies on 70 to 90 percent of people getting vaccinated.”
But vaccines aren’t the only way to reach herd immunity. WebMD notes, “You can develop resistance naturally. When your body is exposed to a virus or bacteria, it makes antibodies to fight off the infection.”
Thus one should include those who have survived exposure as part of “the herd.” That’s 7 to 21 percent of Idahoans, according to the Boise State University poll Trillhaase cited.
As for the percentage of the population that needs to be resistant, WebMD contradicts Trillhaase once again: “(For COVID-19) 50 percent to 67 percent of the population would need to be resistant before herd immunity kicks in and the infection rates start to go down.”
The 54 percent of Idahoans Trillhaase cited as favorable to being vaccinated is in that range. ...
The poll in question indicates more than two-thirds of the vaccine “refuseniks” are concerned about side effects or just want to know more before taking it. Less than a third of them are convinced they don’t need the vaccine. ...
In January Yahoo news reported that worldwide acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine is just 33 percent so Idaho is well ahead of that number.
Trillhaase’s editorials are labeled “The Tribune’s Opinion.” That means the publisher is responsible for Trillhaase’s prejudiced research, scare tactics and his abuse of the pandemic as a tool of petty politics.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Vaccinated and on her way
On the morning of Feb. 4, I had an appointment to get my COVID-19 vaccine. My assigned time was 9:59 a.m. Not wanting to be late, I arrived at about 9:30 a.m.
As soon as I parked, a member of the Idaho National Guard came over to me to verify that I had an appointment and told me that I would probably get in early.
A few minutes later, he came to get me, took me to the door and showed me where I should check in.
I got checked in and was directed to the station to receive my injection. They took my information, gave me my shot and directed me to the next station, where I was given my appointment time for my next shot.
I was out of there by 10:05 a.m.
After watching the disaster Spokane had trying to get people vaccinated, I was pleasantly surprised. Public Health–North Central Idaho District and the Idaho National Guard should be commended for their foresight in setting up the procedure and executing it.
They were very efficient, courteous and friendly. I would like to thank them for a very good experience in a very trying time.
Sharol Ward
Culdesac
Pleasant experience
I want to thank Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and their employees for hosting and conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Feb. 3.
The employees of SEL were well organized and all displayed a caring and professional attitude. Every one went out of his way to accommodate our family during this process. Thank you for making this a pleasant experience.
Allan Sharp
Lewiston
Unconstitutional
Article I, Section 1, of the United States of America Constitution states: “When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.”
Democrats in Congress are not smart enough to know that Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States. Therefore, their precedent-setting and dangerous impeachment is unconstitutional.
Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court refuses to preside over Democrats’ irrational impeachment. That fact is no problem for the hate-America Democrats. They just chose one of their own to preside over their insidious impeachment that goes against the easily understandable words of the Constitution.
Trump did not incite, directly or indirectly, violence against the Capitol.
Trump said in a speech, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Violence? Insurrection? No. Trump urged people to exercise their lawful rights in a peaceful way.
However, if this kind of speech is incitement to violence, then impeach former President Barack Obama: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer also deserves impeachment: “I want to tell you, (Neil) Gorsuch. I want to tell you, (Brett) Kavanaugh. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Democrats have spent six long years calling Trump an illegitimate president and trying to cancel him.
Democrats want to cancel everyone in America.
Impeachment proves Democrats’ “unity” narratives are fraudulent.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Lousy bedside manner
I’ll be the first to admit I may not have aged as gracefully as some, but one thing that really gets under my thin skin is someone pointing out the fact that I’m old.
With that being said, some of the physicians at a local clinic need to take refresher courses in patient relations/bedside manner. I had taken my mom to her doctor regarding a skin condition on her leg. The doctor pretty much dismissed the condition and focused on quizzing my mom about end of life measures.
I don’t care how old you are. If you go to the doctor with a complaint, he should address that complaint whether you’re 20 or 90.
We all know life on Earth is temporary, but it’s not over until it’s over. And if you have a health issue, your health care provider should focus on that, regardless of age.
I’m just saying that a little compassion and respect go a long way.
Diane Marsh
Lewiston
Back off, legislators
In a recent letter to the state retirement board, several of our elected representatives pressured the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho to sell tech and social media stocks — some of the best performing companies there are. By taking this action, Reps. Priscilla Giddings, Charlie Shepherd, Mike Kingsley, and Aaron von Ehlinger put their politics before the welfare of their constituents.
During the years, the retirement board has done an exemplary job managing state retirement funds, minimizing contribution rates for public employees and employers, and ensuring retirees receive the benefits they were promised. Limiting the board’s investment options will make it more difficult to maintain the kind of returns seen in the past. If returns go down, contribution rates may have to increase. This potentially means higher costs for public services and smaller paychecks for employees.
Like many others, I worked hard for the money that went into the state retirement account, and it is now my primary source of income. Our elected officials can sell their own investments in protest. I ask that they let the PERSI retirement board do its job and keep their hands out of my pocket book.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville
Open the restaurants
In the 10th month of closures, the restaurant industry is hardest hit. Early on, the government shutdown was necessary to determine how to deal with COVID-19. Since then, governors have driven state responses.
Data available in the state publication “COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by Industry Sector” dated Nov. 10 under the category of “Accommodation and Food Service,” shows COVID-19 cases accounted for 7 percent of total cases of employed persons based on departments of labor and health data.
This includes hotels, motels, restaurants and bars, etc.
Local contact tracing indicated almost no outbreaks associated with restaurants.
During the Jan. 21 state COVID-19 response update media briefing, Umair A. Shah, secretary of the Department of Health, stated that he “believes there are risks” when addressing the question about restaurants.
Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable disease, stated science dictates the recommendation to the governor. His only referenced data was his opinion that “restaurants are a major contributor” to COVID-19 cases and “19 outbreaks” occurred in restaurants statewide doing takeout. ...
It appears science is what our political leaders define it as. They use what supports their opinion.
The state has and continues to develop safe COVID-19 operating procedures. Owners and employees are being denied an opportunity to even attempt to show they can operate in the COVID-19 environment.
Open restaurants now to at least at 50 percent. Many if not most restaurants cannot make it at 25 percent. But at 50 percent, they have a chance.
Better yet, open Washington now.
Chuck Whitman
Asotin County
commissioner
Asotin
Simpson delivers
Rep. Mike Simpson’s salmon/river/agriculture plan is ambitious and shows he has been working hard on ways to help major players in the Snake River area.
How nice that at least one of Idaho’s members of Congress can be creative, hard-working for various constituencies and think of real solutions to real problems.
It’s too bad the northern half of the state doesn’t have an open-minded thinker as well.
Linda Ross
Deary