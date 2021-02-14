Hold Trump accountable
To Idaho’s congressional delegation:
As a lifelong Republican (until 2018, that is), I am troubled by the deep partisan political divide in our country. I ponder with great concern and downright disgust the direction our republic is headed.
Former President Donald Trump still insists the 2020 election was rigged, stolen, and fraudulent — even though all 50 states certified their respective elector’s votes. Even more disturbing is that a large number of congressional Republicans have been complicit with Trump’s nonstop “I won” post-election proclamations. Is this the Republican Party you really want to lead, one hijacked by extremist groups? This is not the Republican party in which I and my midWestern kinfolk were raised.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said this on Feb. 1: “Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country.” While his remarks were largely directed toward the radical, conspiracy-wielding freshman congresswoman from Georgia, his words seem quite fitting in describing the entire convoluted chain of events and public disinformation effort that began months before Nov. 3, up to and including the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by violent extremists — fueled and incited by Trump’s prior remarks to rallygoers.
I hope senators vote their heart, based on facts presented in Trump’s second impeachment trial, putting the nation first and foremost. The Capitol insurrection happened under his watch.
If he is acquitted, when is there ever accountability?
Dan Pierce
Moscow