Clarkston police and the Asotin County Sheriffs Office have become domestic terrorists by being allowed to use violence on the public and then push their political agendas on the public in violation of Washington state law and federal laws.
Flying the black flag on police cars is forcing a population to see and be terrorized everyday by the black flag.
It shows the public that they will kill all and take no prisoners.
That is against a law that our police force feels it has a right to ignore.
In my book and in the United States law books, they are committing terrorism.
Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No. 107-52) expanded the definition of terrorism to cover “domestic” as opposed to international terrorism:
“A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act ‘dangerous to human life’ that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping. Additionally, the acts have to occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States and if they do not, may be regarded as international terrorism.”
We need help.
Robert Van Allen
Clarkston
Brown shirts, white sheets
In his PBS interview with Judy Woodruff the day after his State of the Union, President Joe Biden dispelled any notions of being senile. He was far more logical, coherent and sincere than any MAGA miscreant could ever be. ...
How masterfully Biden duped the insane clown posse out of their chairs in a feigned show of support for Medicare and Social Security the voters won’t forget.
Biden challenged Republicans to submit a plan for balancing the budget, which will never happen. For how many years did President Barack Obama ask these same goons to submit a plan for affordable health care? They couldn’t. They’re incapable. It’s beyond them.
Longtime former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens said his former colleagues have absolutely no theory or system of government. They can only lie, attack and hold hearings of absurdity while trying to prevent anything that doesn’t benefit the rich from passing.
And wasn’t Marjorie Taylor “Lil’ Maggie” Greene, the queen of the idiot fascist, lip-flapping windbags, resplendent in her snow fairy princess outfit complete with white balloon?
This congressional clown who suggested putting a bullet in Nancy Pelosi’s head and executing members of the opposition, including Biden, is as out of place in the U.S. government as a turd in a souffle. ...
So the fascists in Idaho held a gala fundraiser for lil’ Maggie ... to coincide with Lincoln’s birthday. ...
Dress for the gala affair was said to be informal: brown shirts or white sheets, hoods optional.