Biden belongs in basement
Our country and the world would be in a better place right now if No. 46 would have stayed in his basement, sipping on his sippy cup, enjoying his favorite ice cream and reaping in billions of dollars from his drug-infested son. So sad. Do we want big “G” government or God? Let’s be clear.
Get the China bed sleepers and the swamp dwellers out of the White House once and for all. Amen.
God bless this great country, with liberty and justice for all.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Read RFK’s book
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chief legal counsel for Children’s Health Defense and a strong environmental advocate, has written an eye-opening New York Times bestseller, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.”
His book is articulate, meticulously researched, very well cited and alarming.
It exposes high level betrayal and deception, and it shows “the pervasive web of deep financial entanglements between Pharma and governmental health agencies” such as the Center for Disease Control, Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and others wielding great power and influence over America and the world.
Kennedy’s gripping account pulls back the curtain on the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, and challenges the reader to think critically, question motives and to speak truth to power.
RFK is bold and uncompromising. His book is worth reading.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston