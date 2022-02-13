Doing the right thing
It has been a rough couple of years because of COVID-19, but there are a few bright spots and some folks that need to be thanked for their efforts.
First, those with the scientific training who developed effective vaccines when we needed them quickly. The numbers are in and it is clear that the vaccines have kept many people out of the hospitals or at least out of the intensive care units. Second, kudos to the hospital staffs around the country who have recently been pushed to the limit yet again.
And finally, thanks to all of you out there that got the “jab.”
If you had not stepped forward, the situation would clearly have been much worse, with overflowing hospitals rationing health care.
Much appreciated.
Reed Lewis
Moscow
GOP hypocrisy
Once President Joe Biden declared he will nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court, Republicans were suddenly interested in the most qualified person, regardless of race or sex.
Where were they when former President Donald Trump nominated unqualified persons for the federal judiciary, especially the court of appeals?
Ten of Trump’s nominees were rated unqualified, four unanimously, and another four by a substantial majority. Yet seven were confirmed by the Senate.
L. Steven Grasz of Nebraska was unanimously rated as unqualified. This rating was due in part due to his judicial colleagues in Nebraska expressing their concern about his fitness to serve, including his commitment to judicial precedent and his inability to separate his role as advocate vs. judge. Sounds like someone who wants to legislate from the bench.
Fewer than 5% of Trump nominees were African American and no African American was nominated to the court of appeals. Considering that this was just a few years ago, effectively African Americans were told: “You need not apply.”
Trump didn’t say this out loud, but he is good at winking and nodding to his base.
When I was hired as an assistant professor at Washington State University, a colleague said, “You were hired because you are a woman and Asian,” implying that I wasn’t the best qualified. This came from a white male colleague who was hired outside the normal hiring process, through an old boy network!
It’s time for an African American woman to get a seat on the Supreme Court.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Meet the Jetsons
Life on the University of Idaho campus is getting more exciting and fun all the time. What a hoot to have 15 delivery robots cruising around — the Jetsons come to Moscow.
Imagine a high schooler visiting the campus on a recruiting weekend. If I saw a delivery robot bringing pizza and a latte’ to the library, I’d sign up in a heartbeat.
What they need to do now is to customize those cute robots. Sponsor a contest to name and decorate the robots and offer a food credit for the winners.
I suggest a robot wearing Joe Vandal helmet and horns and affectionately calling him Joe Bot.
And to think, when I was an undergrad, we were thankful just to have indoor plumbing.
Don Brigham
Clarkston
Correcting Miller
Where on Earth is Howard Miller getting his “facts” from?
Today’s wind turbines have a 30-year-plus lifespan and cost $1.3 million to $3.2 million per megawatt of name plate. Turbines today have a 2 megawatt cost of $3 million to $4 million. Depending on the size of the order, they can be less.
Lectron, Primecom and Home Depot have home car chargers for $300. The higher watt juice box costs $650.
The new 10-minute chargers are very expensive but not made for home use.
Michael Estlund
Clarkston
No mail
I have complained to the postmaster general, the postmistress of Lewiston, Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Russ Fulcher regarding after-dark mail delivery. But on Feb. 5, the frosting was on the cake.
There was no delivery at all on Magnolia and Tamarac streets because the following morning, all of the red flags were still up at 6:30 a.m. along those streets. I know because I walked them.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston