No soaring rhetoric, please
A front-page story on Nov. 2 told of climate talks in Scotland. Seth Borenstein wrote: “Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden ... avoided soaring rhetoric. ... ”
What a relief. I was on the precipice of panic — fearing that China Joe’s rhetoric would “soar.” Borenstein probably forgot that using Biden and soaring rhetoric in the same sentence constitutes an oxymoron.
The only presidential soaring rhetoric I recall is when President John F. Kennedy said: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
There have been numerous presidential lead balloons, though.
George H.W. Bush: “Read my lips: No new taxes.”
Bill Clinton: “There’s not a shred of evidence that I’ve done anything wrong.” (They burned the shredded material.)
Biden: “If you’re voting for Trump, then you ain’t Black.”
Democrats may regard Biden’s script-reading as rhapsodic rhetoric, but it makes my stomach hurt.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Warmer, wetter, wilder
While it is true the salmon have been here for about 10,000 years, Richard Scully failed to mention that they lived somewhere else for 20 million years before that.
Salmon evolved about 20 million years ago during a period when the Earth’s climate was warmer than at anytime in the last 40 million years and when the polar ice caps were completely gone. At no point in the last 40 million years was the Earth’s climate too warm for salmon to thrive.
We are now at the steepest part of the upward temperature slope as the last of the continental ice melts and the next inter-glacial period is starting. At this rate I would expect Greenland to be green again in 100 years or less.
The Columbia basin will then be far too hot for salmon habitation for the next 70,000 years.
Climate change is the reason we need to keep and upgrade the dams for irrigation, flood control and clean energy, as our climate gets warmer and wetter and wilder.
Paul Sand
White Bird
About Epoch Times
I was bemused by Hank Goetz’s letter about the Epoch Times newspaper, having gained all his information from Wikipedia.
First, Wikipedia is just about the last place for unbiased information.
Second, a friend offered me his copy of the Epoch Times a few years ago, and I have not stopped reading it since. It makes reading newspapers a delight again, with civil, lengthy, in-depth articles about domestic and foreign politics, history, the arts, home care, education, and health. No doubt the main audience is conservative, with values and dreams for themselves and this country, but they are definitely not “far right.”
There is no proselytizing for either politics or religion, and the opinion and letter writers are always civil: no vitriol or slanging.
Yes, I believe that Fulan Gong might be involved, but I have never read any article by them. Their expressions of opinion and belief appear restricted to dance and Chinese classical music (soon to be appearing in Spokane).
Ancient China, or as they say, China before communism was a marvel of science and the arts, setting a pace that the West could not match, at least until their kingdoms became secluded from the West.
There is much to admire and learn from that ancient past, so unlike today’s Communist China. Try reading it for yourself, Mr. Goetz.
You might be persuaded.
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
What happened to GOP?
What in the world has happened to the Republican Party? The Republican National Committee says the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was “legitimate political discourse.”
Can they really mean that? Nine people died. More than 150 law enforcement officers were injured. Offices were ransacked. There was significant damage to the Capitol building and rioters spread feces on the walls of our nation’s Capitol.
That is now a “legitimate form of political discourse”?
That means for any ruling I disagree with, I am allowed to take my gun and shoot the officeholder I don’t like since shooting is now a “legitimate form of political discourse.”
If Ammon Bundy and crew return to Boise, as they did last summer, and again break into the Statehouse, it’s all OK?
Have law enforcement officers and the county and city elected officials been made aware that now that we can beat them with a club and shoot them as a “legitimate form of political discourse”?
That’s not the Republican Party I remember. I thought the Republican Party was in favor of our American Constitution and of law and order.
Every authority working at validating the election, including many Republicans, has been unable to find a single instance of voter fraud in favor of Joe Biden, but they have found voter fraud in favor of Donald Trump. Are Republicans now saying they are above the law?
Perhaps it is time for Republicans to be a little more selective in who they support. ...
Chuck Raddon
Orofino