Missing Delores
Tagging onto 98-year-old veteran Delores Walk’s recent obituary: She was my (neighborly) neighbor for a couple of years, cited our birthdates (days apart) as a clear sign we’d get along when we met.
We had one disagreement over raccoons, after a sighting. I defended them; she stood firm: They were to be viewed as rascals.
Delores dressed nicely; her hair perfectly coiffed. Her lovely home and yard were immaculate — a neighbor’s dream and envy. (She may have been called “Little Miss Perfect.”) She said her home was her “pride and joy.”
Delores once sent me a note, saying in part, “You’ll notice that my leaves have been raked.”
I took it as a hint to rake those (trespassing) on my side, and complied.
Delores expressed concern for me when COVID-19 struck. She said the times reminded her of the Great Depression or World War II. We yelled back and forth from our front porches.
Old Glory flew high and proud on a flagpole near her house and a 24/7 flashing, red, white, and blue neon “U.S.A.” sign shown from her window. She was a patriot, undoubtedly proud of America’s greatness and exceptionalism. She was part of it. Smaller-sized flags adorned her walkway, along with her personalized veteran sign (by the Lewiston Tribune) every Veterans Day.
She recently sent me a photo of herself smiling sweetly in her 1940s naval uniform, proudly noting that it still fit.
Delores was a lesson in a blessing and she will be missed.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Defends Dugger
It was no surprise to read Tom Fellows harsh criticism of Marvin Dugger the other day. Fellows frequently expresses his obtuse views. On this occasion, he states that we can’t know the facts until we read the entire Jan. 6 committee report. That statement is almost comical on its own merit.
This letter is to remind Fellows that the report is composed and written by the most spiteful Donald Trump haters ever who also are the most notorious liers in American political history.
Examples include Reps. Jerry Nadler, Eric Swalwell, Liz Cheney and the champion of all time that is the GOAT recipient, Adam Schiff.
Fellow’s position requires willful ignorance, implausible denial of the facts or both.
Glenn Rickey
Kooskia
Choose wisely
Mike Cloke was right regarding future tax issues.
There are valid concerns regarding an upcoming school bond. Property taxes and rents may increase by $50 to $80.
That’s per month, not per year.
Cloke was concerned he couldn’t get final cost questions answered, likely because no one knows for sure.
Architects’ estimates are being used.
Public statements from the jail architects guaranteed our jail would be built within our budget. When bids were in, our $14 million budget became a $34 million nightmare. The architects owe us a jail.
Are there no concerns? Maybe not because sales tax isn’t real money or it’s someone else’s money?
The focus was on the what, not the why.
Jails are deterrence and force compliance with laws and rehabilitation. Tell those who sell drugs in front of our schools or choose to steal that there will be no more catch-and-release, no more plea deals and you’ll no longer just get a slap on the wrist. If you do the crime, you’ll do the time.
Regarding the school: If you are able to absorb a bond and other future taxes, good for you. But your yes vote commits everyone’s income.
This bond may jeopardize future levies. Taxpayers may decide they’ve paid enough.
We need to improve the school situation. However, there needs to be a compromise between doing nothing and doing everything. Only a compromise is affordable.
This decision is a choice that could impact us all for the next 30 years. Make it wisely.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Ignorance is no excuse.
Why is it that those who are most ignorant on an issue are often the ones who are also most vociferous about what they obviously know nothing about?
Case in point is C. Edward Collins, who constantly spews ignorant rhetoric concerning dams, fish, power production and the electrical grid. One could cite many instances where his ignorance is glaringly obvious, but it hardly seems worth the ink to print.
Please, Mr. Collins, get educated on the topics before you continue making a fool of yourself. Your assumptions about all the above topics are pathetic. The danger, of course, is that some other fool may take you seriously.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston