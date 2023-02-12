Getting soaked
Who is responsible for administering our property taxes? Not I, said the state government.
Yet they continue to pass laws that do just that.
They shifted responsibility for funding our schools to Idaho property taxpayers.
They fixed it so homeowners pay more property taxes and businesses pay less.
They eliminated indexing property taxes to inflation, resulting in the disaster Nez Perce County homeowners experienced last year when taxes went up as much as 50%.
And don’t blame the Nez Perce County Assessor’s office. It wasn’t their fault.
That lies directly with the Legislature.
There is only one property tax bill worth its salt that is pending before the Legislature: increasing the homeowners exemption to give real tax relief to property owners.
If the Legislature isn’t responsible for property taxes, then why is there such opposition to this bill, particularly from House Speaker Mike Moyle?
On top of that, the Lewiston School District has put a new supplemental levy on the March 14 ballot only five weeks from now that will likely increase property taxes by as much as last year’s increase. We’re talking millions of dollars here.
For a county where most property owners are seniors and on fixed incomes, this will come as a double whammy. This combination could increase mortgage payments from $200 to $300 per month. Where is that supposed to come from?
It’s time for a property tax initiative carefully written to comply with the Idaho Constitution to protect property owners once and for all.
Jim Bennett
Lewiston
Real vs. political science
I quit Newsweek about 20 years ago when their board of directors was openly taken over by flamboyant “libtards” and their reporting fell into the woke toilet.
The sadder story is that I eventually quit National Geographic, Popular Science and Scientific American for exactly the same reasons. They all went woke.
These are iconic magazines that should have remained bastions of objective reason, journalistic integrity and impartial scientific fact. Now they have deteriorated into a bunch of Neo-Marxist foghorns. This is obviously part of a well planned assault on science itself, with the end goal of replacing real science with political science.
What a shame.
And the real shame is that they have largely succeeded. Exhibit A: 50-plus genders.
Some might scoff at this story and ask: Really? Why would they bother?
Here is why: Real science is based on big truths. Political science is based on big lies.
The two are not compatible.
Therefore, real science, one of the pillars of Western civilization, must be torn down along with the family, the church and our Constitution.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Defining Idahoans
A recent quote from a friend: Idahoans are some of the finest people in the world (particularly northern Idahoans). They’ll help you in any way they possibly can and give you the shirt off their back if they think you need it — unless someone tells them they have to.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Show us the money
I read with interest your article titled “A courthouse for the next century” in the Feb. 5 edition.
The article states the annual payments are $1.6 million.
However, the article does not include how this revenue will be generated. A follow up article explaining this revenue generation stream would be appreciated.
Tammy Baldus
Lewiston