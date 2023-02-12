I find the recent House Republican leadership proposal to disband the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and place governance of the Office of Performance Evaluations under the partisan Legislative Council disheartening and antithetical to good government.
OPE’s purpose is to review the performance of state government and other Idaho governmental entities against their own policies, other states’ performances, and the law. ...
Made up of four senators and four House members with the parties evenly represented, JLOC directs the OPE, chooses the topics to be reviewed and, at times, runs interference when the powers that be have their feathers ruffled. But as a bipartisan, joint committee, it is not directed by the leaders of either chamber and works to improve the function of state government. ...
I served as co-chairman of JLOC from 2015-16. I know the value of OPE independence, and the pushback from high administrative officials, powerful legislators and even potent big donors. ...
Doing away with JLOC and placing OPE under the partisan Legislative Council is bad. What may be worse is the proposal to allow the Legislative Council to fire the OPE director with a simple majority vote, making the OPE directly accountable to the majority leadership. It is an unwarranted consolidation of power.
This would allow the majority to “weaponize” performance audits and likely end up with partisan investigations such as we have seen in Congress. It could allow protection of bad actors and paper over issues. ...