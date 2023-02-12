You call that transparent?
The Biden White House claims transparency but hides the truth about stolen classified documents, found on Nov. 3 just days before the election, until Jan. 9.
A White House or Department of Justice official ordered the National Archives Records Administration not to publish the press release that they were going to make about the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement unsecured, stolen classified documents.
Can you say cover up and not transparent?
After stolen classified documents were found in several locations (so far) attached to President Joe Biden, his administration including the Department of Justice, the National Archives Records Administration and the FBI are all refusing to cooperate with any congressional oversight requests of these documents.
The Justice Department, headed by a hyper-partisan Democrat, allowed Biden to schedule and consent to FBI searches.
They even allowed Biden and his team to stay at Biden’s beach house the weekend before the search.
It’s suspicious that after the first batch of stolen classified documents were found, the FBI didn’t raid every place Biden could have hidden more immediately — and maybe even tip off CNN to get it all on the news.
Where were the search warrants and raids?
President Donald Trump had the authority to declassify any document, whereas Biden as senator or vice president did not.
Varnel Williams
Moscow
Government interference
Everyone breathing knows the psychological well-being that comes from feeling good about the body we inhabit.
We are fortunate to live at a time when we can confidently employ technological advances to alter the appearance of our bodies. Owning, maintaining, and altering our bodies is our most basic personal liberty.
People manipulate diets and movements (exercise) to shape their bodies. Most of us wear certain hair lengths, colors and styles. People insert substances and surgically enhance body parts, have skin grafted, employ prosthetics, shave, pluck, circumcise, pierce, apply makeup, tattoo, take hormones, remove moles, warts and skin tags, etc., and we don’t think twice about it.
We all alter our bodies, much of which affirms a gender. Affirming a gender in our appearance is personal liberty and quite American.
Caring about what other people are doing to alter their bodies to affirm a gender is like caring about whether a person shaves or applies makeup. It’s a nothing-burger taking up space on a things-to-care-about list.
It is inappropriate for the government of liberty-loving people to be concerned about what people do to alter the appearance of the body.
Additional gender-issue considerations: all human fetuses start as female, so humans born with penises are technically transgender.
Bible believers accept a transgender Eve made from Adam’s rib.
Circumcision is genital manipulation (mutilation to many) and is considered a holy religious practice.
One might think that God nods.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
