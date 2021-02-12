Biden’s remarkable talent
What’s going on? Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president, more than 39,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19 (if you believe the official stats).
Why has he allowed that, given his remarkable abilities? Back in November, he raised more than 3 million people from the dead.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Churchill and toga parties
Many thanks, Lewiston Tribune, for your investment of sending Bill Spence to Boise to cover the Idaho Legislature while in session.
Bill’s reporting and opinion columns are among the very first I read, both for legislative news and for his well-written, entertaining and informative opinion pieces.
Who else can connect Winston Churchill and toga frat parties in one short column?
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood