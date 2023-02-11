The Associated Press article of Jan. 5 headlined “In religion, Congress doesn’t reflect America,” it was stated that of Republican congressmen, 69% say they are Protestant Christians and of the Democratic congressmen, 44% say they are Protestant Christians. And likely many in both groups claim to be evangelical, Bible-believing Christians.
This is pure hypocrisy in the congressional ranks. Every Bible-believing Christian should know that true, heart-changing morality can’t be legislated or adjudicated.
“If righteousness comes through law, then Christ died needlessly” (Galations 2:21).
When we realize that Christ paid the everlasting penalty for sin on the cross, making forgiveness possible for our sinful, selfish, fallen nature, then inwardly we “no longer want” to do things like get an abortion or acquire a gun to kill people indiscriminately.
Yes, outward, moral, enforceable laws must be in place in a civilized society. But it is no different than placing a lid on a garbage can with some of the garbage overflowing. For instance, if there is an outward, enforceable law against abortion, some determined pregnant women would seek out an illegal abortionist, go to another state or, most likely, simply take an abortion pill.
And if there was an outward, enforceable law banning all guns, some determined individuals would seek out an illegal purchase, borrow a gun from a relative or make one if he had the skills.
This letter won’t make me any friends among either liberals or conservatives, but nevertheless it is the truth.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
The last word
My last letter to the Lewiston Tribune was cut, most likely due to space considerations. Since the cutting omitted some of the most salient content, I am submitting a second letter covering the omitted materials (with very slight changes), i.e.:
You know, it is clear that the presence of former President Donald Trump in the last election cost the right-wing dearly and so you would think they would leap at a chance to get rid of him once and for all, but not these dinwiddies.
No, they want to keep that 10,000-pound anchor around their necks. Trump has made so many mistakes, and those mistakes are so obvious, that kicking him to the curb should be easy if they will just try. However, I don’t plan on them smartening up very soon.
Finally, I don’t understand why any of these guys (President Joe Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence or Trump) have possession of any of these classified documents in the first place.
They ought to have to be reviewed in secure locations and either remain there or be sent to the archives. If the documents can be checked out, there ought to be a check-out system, similar to a library. They should be due back on a certain date, and, if not returned, someone should go get them.
I am a bit disappointed that Biden is in this situation because, unlike Trump, he understands governance. I expect Biden will continue clearing the decks on this issue, which he should.