Our airport is, at best, mediocre. I am flying from a small airport in Montana. And since Lewiston got reduced to one flight from Salt Lake City, I am forced to spend the night in Billings, which costs at least $250 along with food and a car rental.
So who is this flight helping?
Adam Godly
Clarkston
Stay and fight
What has the Idaho Legislature done for common everyday citizens of Idaho lately?
“Oh, they sent me a $300 tax rebate.” Whoopee.
At the same time, they have caused our property taxes to skyrocket by not fixing the homeowner’s exemption.
They have not fully fixed the circuit breaker program designed to help mitigate rising property taxes for the low-income, disabled veterans and others.
They focused tax relief benefits on big corporations and the wealthy, doing little for the common person.
They propose funneling our taxes off to unregulated “corporate schools” (private schools are private businesses that don’t have to follow certain rules, such as who they admit, what they teach or how they spend money).
They dictated women’s reproductive rights.
They want to make it harder to introduce initiatives to the ballot when we collectively determine they aren’t addressing the issues we want addressed.
They threaten to erase one of the initiatives we voted in, Medicaid expansion, thus kicking thousands of Idahoans off of this important health-supporting program.
They have not addressed the home health care problem facing Idahoans with disabilities, thus forcing many out of their homes and into care facilities.
They have spent our tax dollars on multiple loser-lawsuits, which they were told would be losers.
This is just a snippet of what we are getting with Idaho’s one-party, autocratic political system.
Then just leave the state, you say? Hell no.
People who are unhappy need to stay and fight for changes that will benefit common Idahoans.