Hiding the ball
Lewiston voters are entitled to know how their money is being spent and the city touts the transparency of its budgeting process.
During the week of Jan. 18, the city council held two special meetings. One was an 1½ hour meeting on Jan. 21 regarding the COVID-19 status in Lewiston that did not involve your taxes or how they are spent. The agenda and the date and time of the meeting were published in the Jan. 17 issue of the Lewiston Tribune.
The second was a six-hour meeting on Jan. 23 when all the city department heads told the council what projects they wanted funded with your taxes and the councilors told the staff the projects they wanted funded.
The agenda and the date and time of this meeting were not published in the Tribune so you, the taxpayer, could read about it and tune in.
An oversight? The city manager said the agenda wasn’t published because the law did not require it.
Transparency? You can take that with the appropriate amount of salt.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Biden’s era begins
Joe Biden, the most popular candidate ever to be president, is showing himself to do really well in his first few days. ...
He said many times we would have a “very dark winter ahead.” So with little effort other than signing his name, he put 16,000 workers involved with pipeline construction out of work, with 145,000 more to follow in the next four years involved in oil/gas production and distribution.
Our energy-independent country will now once again depend on foreign oil.
Border wall construction has been terminated to allow easier access for three caravans of illegals to enter the U.S. and 15 million already in the country will now get full amnesty.
Student debt will be erased. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts is now gone. Higher tax rates are in the works to pay for these wonderful changes.
The world now comes first with the U.S. playing second string by rejoining the Paris Climate Accords. We can once again finance and pay for other countries’ cleanup efforts.
China is our buddy again and they are very, very happy. We need to love and help all because it is the right thing to do. After all, Biden has labeled 75 million American citizens domestic terrorists, so the healing process needs to begin.
Best to forget that National Guard members were left to sleep out in the cold for no reason other than to hang around Washington, D.C., and protect Nancy “Miss Lube Rack of 1957” Pelosi from Buffalo Man.
John Webb
Reubens