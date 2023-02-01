Just a mistake?
Sorry guys, but I just can’t let this go unnoticed. Your subhead on Jan. 28 about Tyre Nichols’ beating said: “Family likens the assault to the 1991 killing of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.”
Just a mistake?
Sorry guys, but I just can’t let this go unnoticed. Your subhead on Jan. 28 about Tyre Nichols’ beating said: “Family likens the assault to the 1991 killing of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.”
I’m sorry to correct the Lewiston Tribune’s knowledge of history, but King was beaten in 1991 by police but died by drowning in his pool at his home in 2012.
The story indicates the author to be from The Associated Press. But I’m betting that the subhead is from your headline writer.
The person in that job routinely misstates what stories actually say. I have personally pointed this out to you a number of times.
Generally, a thorough reader will discover the true facts four to five paragraphs into the story and just throw up his hands in consternation.
It is not hard to understand why the news media in general, and the Tribune in particular, do not have a high degree of credibility.
Many people know that it is a common trick to misstate the actual facts in a headline because many readers just get their understanding of the story from the headline alone.
This suggests an agenda other than honest reporting of the news. At best, it is incompetence.
Please try to do something about this that indicates that you really care about how your newspaper is perceived.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Broken promise
During the 1960s, the government came to the citizens of Idaho and said: If you will let us dam up your Clearwater River, we will buy an additional 10,300 acres of land around the new reservoir for your recreational use. This land will be designated general access recreation land.
“Memorandum 10: the 100 year public use plan for Dworshak”: The public will be allowed access to the reservoir via the existing county and Forest Service roads. From full pool until the year 2000, we could camp, fish and swim in Dworshak.
The Clinton administration moved to stop all mining, logging and motorized access on federal lands, including Dworshak, at which time the Army Corps of Engineers put gates on the roads accessing the lake, thereby keeping the public out.
For several generations, the public has accessed the private Potlatch forest land around Dworshak for camping , hunting and fishing. Potlatch is now under new ownership and these lands are closed to the public.
The time has come to reopen the general access lands around Dworshak and develop them as promised.
Evans Creek campground 28.4 has been used as a primitive boat launch and RV camp ground for years. It is time to develop this land for public recreation. The government needs to build a full-service boat launch and campground here as promised.
Richard O’Donnell
Lewiston
Maintain gag order
Bob Hassoldt’s commentary in Sunday’s paper was right on target.
The internet, national and local news media have already convinced me that Bryan Kohlberger is probably guilty, and that’s not fair.
He should be innocent until proven guilty in court no matter how heinous the crime. To give the news media more time to smother any defense for a suspect is not right.
Continue the gag order and let things settle for a fair trial.
Bob Taylor
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.