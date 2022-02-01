Smearing Dugger
Vicki Everrett’s attempt to smear Marvin F. Dugger, in her Jan. 23 letter, was quite amusing.
First, Everrett talks down to Dugger because he is a carpenter. Next, she accuses him of “name-calling” and states he cites information for which he provides no documentation.
I know and have known Dugger for years and I can assure Everrett he is indeed qualified to speak on the matters of both fish and dams. He has studied both for years and has had an active part in the conversation all the way back to when he represented the Potlatch Pulp and Paper Research Council on these issues in the early 1990s.
I also disagree with Everrett that Dugger called anyone names in his article, as she suggested.
If Everrett finds herself so self-important as to disparage a person of Dugger’s knowledge, I would like her to inform us of her line of work that makes her qualified on the topic. Perhaps, just as it sounds, she is not as qualified as she thinks and is really just a typical hypocrite.
That is not name-calling but astute observation on my part.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
No critical thinker
In a stunning exhibit of logorrhea, Jim Roach exploded on New Year’s Day, steamed that after he wrote on Nov. 7 that President Joe Biden’s “truthfulness is quite refreshing,” another writer said on Nov. 19 considering Biden truthful demonstrates tone-deafness.
Besides his tone-deafness, details evade Roach. He had the wrong name and date of the challenging letter.
Roach responded on Jan. 1: “If I’m tone deaf, ... please explain the unhearing cluelessness from your caucus.”
What do politicians’ statements have to do with his tone-deafness? He swallows their blather whole — accepting disinformation as truth.
Roach’s claim about Biden’s “truthfulness” sets a new standard for cluelessness. Evidence of alleged truth — zero. Biden reads what his handlers give him. He read “end of page” recently — which may have been true.
Biden’s Moscow minion sounds like a shill for CNN and Politico. Critical thinking? Definitely not his forte.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston