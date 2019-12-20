Democrats abused system
On Dec. 4, the Lewiston Tribune reported on Page 1 that there was overwhelming evidence President Donald Trump abused his office. That’s crap.
On Dec. 7, my letter, titled “Gunning for Trump” was distorted. Omitted was a fact California Gov. Gavin Newsom spent more than $20 million to stop Trump from building the southern wall.
OK, let’s look at Barack Obama’s record.
Obama’s health care in March 2010, created 2,300 pages of laws.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated you should sign it into law before you read it.
Obama’s fast and furious selling guns to drug cartels offshoots to terrorist groups.
Russia invaded Ukraine. The Ukraine government asked Obama for help. Obama gave them blankets. How can you stop tanks with blankets?
The Arab Spring in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt saw governments overthrown with the help of Obama. The exception was Syria where Bashar Hafez al-Assad made a fool out of Obama.
Now for three years, Democrats have tried to impeach Trump with no success.
A year ago, Trump finalized the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. This was a whole year ago. Now Pelosi conceded to implement it.
Fact: The Democrats want to destroy the Constitution. For the last three years they made up their own laws.
Howard Miller
Asotin