Judge not
Recently it seems like the narrative in the media, on campuses and in the forefront of political discourse revolves the “haves and the have nots.” Americans are pitted against Americans based solely on economics.
This is why when our company was contracted to do construction and traffic control in the Lewiston Golf and Country Club neighborhood, some weren’t very excited at the thought of working with people they felt might be entitled, stuffy, rude, upper middle class and wealthy home owners.
Nothing could have been farther from the experience we had.
People were so kind and gracious and often times went out of their way to treat us like we mattered.
One family and their children brought us hot chocolate when it was very cold out. Another man and his wife brought coffee out every day. And a wonderful lady made us homemade cookies.
They not only were respectful but they welcomed us and served us. Judging someone for being poor is the same for judging those who aren’t.
Thank you, Lewiston Country Club, for being a wonderful place to work.
Merry Christmas. I can only speak for myself but I will miss you guys and appreciate the reminder not to judge.
Amy Coburn
Kendrick
City owns cemetery
The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department requested withdrawing $68,500 from the cemetery’s Perpetual Care Fund, not from city or any taxes at all.
Since 1963, state law requires that cemeteries set aside 10 percent of the price of a grave or niche in a trust fund that accumulates and “the income of the trust or endowment care fund shall be used for the general care, maintenance, and embellishment of the cemetery and shall be applied in such a manner as cemetery authority may from time to time determine be for the best interest of the cemetery.”
With this money, the cemetery will add two outdoor columbariums and create a plan to buy cemetery plots from deed holders who have the right to control that property. There are more than 800 graves that were sold more than 50 years ago that have not been used. There are also many that have been purchased since.
It is time to upgrade trash cans and make the cemetery a little more accommodating. ...
Another point is that Normal Hill Cemetery is and always has been owned by the city. It is the only cemetery owned by the citizens of the city. Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens is and always has been privately owned. ...
More people are choosing cremation as their final disposition. The cemetery plans to offer more options for permanent placement with a memorial stone or plaque.
A letter to the editor Dec. 15 paper contained some incorrect assertions about the discussion. ...
Bill Malcom
Lewiston
Opposes impeachment
As I have written before, I am not a fan of this president and did not support him in 2016. However, I am against the impeachment and potential removal of this president.
I listened and read much of the testimony given and, although suggested, I did not hear of a crime being committed. Abuse of power, it may be as the argument was the president used allocated money from Ukraine to harm a political rival.
I heard it as the previous vice president may have abused his power and clearly was willing to withhold foreign aid unless conditions were met. This needed further investigation.
The second charge is “obstruction of Congress.” This is different from the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and near impeachment of President Richard Nixon, who were to be charged with “obstruction of justice” because there were clear crimes.
Nixon’s conspiracy was to cover up a burglary and Clinton committed perjury.
Nixon’s potential impeachment was for the crimes of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, contempt of Congress. And Clinton was impeached for lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice.
Keep in mind some Democrats voted to impeach Clinton and some Republicans voted against the impeachment. It was, as was the committee vote on Nixon to move for impeachment, bipartisan.
The vote against impeachment of Trump was bipartisan.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers got it right by voting against impeachment.
Michael Cloke
Clarkston