Values Caster’s work
Pete Caster is a wonderful photo-journalist, as his “On the road” story and photos show. But his real forte is the consistently great quality of his grab shots.
The photo of Heather Taylor and her son at the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy graduation brought me to tears.
Frances Ford
Riggin
Renewing hope
As I sit here all warm and cozy in my living room, I think of those in our community who might not be so lucky. I think of the families who are crowded up with friends or relatives, the families who might be huddled in their RV or car or who may be going from shelter to shelter, and cannot be kept together.
Family Promise of the Palouse, a nonprofit, is the catalyst for change and renewed hope for those families. With the cooperation of many local churches and volunteers, Family Promise of the Palouse provides the help they need to get a job, get housing and get back their independence and security. Family Promise changes lives.
However, financial support is needed to make this work. From now until Dec. 31, there is a wonderful opportunity for you to help as your donation can be matched and expanded.
Avenues for Hope provides matching money for donations and also has money prizes throughout the campaign. Please help Family Promise of the Palouse continue helping families achieve independence by giving a donation of $25 or more through www.avenuesforhope.org.
Be sure to indicate “Family Promise of the Palouse” as your requested recipient.
Family Promise of the Palouse thanks you and so will the families receiving help.
Linda Pike
Board member
Family Promise of the Palouse
Moscow