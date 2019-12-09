Smearing Trump
The case to impeach President Donald Trump was partisan and political from the beginning. The Washington Post announced within minutes of his inauguration that the “campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”
During the Democratic inquisition hearings, there were numerous Lewiston Tribune articles written by the Associated Press. Every article had unprofessional Democratic bias and a complete lack of balance.
The media wrote and spoke in one-sided ways to suggest that witnesses had facts, but there were only policy differences with the president.
A fair and balanced AP would have conveyed the following exchange between Congressman Mike Turner and the radical left’s most important witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland:
“You really have no testimony today that ties President Trump to a scheme to withhold aide from Ukraine in exchange for these investigations?”
Sondland answered: “Other than my own presumptions.”
Turner replied: “Which means nothing!”
The AP completely left out historical information regarding impartial House procedures used in the impeachments of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
Most media have never reported on the unfairness of the hearings. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was dictatorial in controlling the witness list, what questions could be asked, keeping things secret, selective leaking and withholding information.
However, the American people are smart and figured out the attempted coup in spite of the prejudiced media.
Most of the media and Democrats are just out to smear and destroy Trump, his White House personnel and the 63 million people who voted for him.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Trump’s a liar
Recent columns and letters in the Lewiston Tribune have parroted fake news talking points released by the presidential putz’s propaganda ministers. Let’s refute them one by one.
The old standby, that there was no Russian collusion, was debunked by Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s report, which documented 14 instances of collusion. The collusion was supposedly ineffective, so President Donald Trump skated free because his staff was incompetent?
Twin cousin with collusion is obstruction. Mueller documented 10 instances of obstruction of justice, but Attorney General William Barr refused to indict Trump because of his personal bias against indicting a sitting president.
Just a witch hunt? Please. Only an idiot would make that claim. Mueller’s investigation resulted in 37 indictments, eight convictions, exposed oodles of corruption and uncovered foreign operatives working inside Trump’s administration.
Trump’s claims of “no quid pro quo” have been contradicted by himself, White House staff and Pentagon officials.
Despite his rally cry, “Read the transcripts,” the document Trump released did not exonerate him from bribery and extortion. First, it is not a transcript because there was no recording. The so-called “transcripts” are political appointee recollections compiled, edited, censored and approved by Trump. Second, eyewitnesses testified under oath that Trump was actively extorting personal favors prior to releasing congressionally approved military aid.
Finally, the Trump camp’s whining about media bias is pathetic. Old Two-Face contradicts himself in every speech he gives. Why believe an obvious and proven liar?
The real “fake news” is coming straight from his forked tongue.
Paul Oman
Clarkston