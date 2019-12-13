Undoing Democracy
Marc C. Johnson wrote a thought-provoking commentary, “This is how democracy comes apart.”
It pretty much says, in a nutshell, that people who follow their leader with their consciences “put to bed” will allow for a dictatorship to follow.
But that is apparently the only way these politicians feel they can keep their position and not be ostracized from the “party” they participate in.
God gave us a conscience and it’s a good time to use it.
Our president uses fear and intimidation to control his party, which will only boast his ego for a short time.
Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell are up for reelection soon. That’s keeping them quiet.
What people will do — or not do — to stay in power amazes me.
Rationalizing will not discount criminal activity. Yes, they need our prayers. Sometimes all we can do is trust God to fix it.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston