Save lives by slowing down
I am writing this letter in regard to the U.S. Highway 95/12 that runs by the Clearwater River Casino. I have witnessed deaths in the past three months of a 20-year-old University of Idaho student and now the mayor of Lapwai whom I knew and worked with on such endeavors for the kids in Lapwai and the skate park.
I know from discussion that the Nez Perce tribal leadership is making moves to adjust and/or provide for a safer access and entrance into the Nez Perce Drive that runs behind the casino and stores.
I also know that the governor, the Idaho Transportation Department or whoever has oversight of U.S. 95/12 have refused to reduce the speed limit on this section of the highway.
The speed needs to be reduced to 45 mph or 55 mph to make it safer for all. This has an impact on residents of the states of Idaho and Washington, and other travelers who use this road.
I urge all Lewiston Tribune readers to send letters to Gov.-elect Brad Little as well as their elected officials to change this speed limit.
This highway belongs to the state of Idaho. It should do something.
Julian Matthews
Pullman
GOP ignores middle class
Something is wrong with the GOP claims about our economy. It is gaslighting and divergence at its height.
The truth is that the GOP is basing their economy claims on how well the billionaires are doing.
The truth is that the stock market is poised to tank and interest rates are rising.
The truth is that unemployment is down because seniors are going back to work to afford medications and the middle class is getting second and third jobs to meet increased inflation.
The United States is currently well more than $21 trillion in debt. We are now paying more in interest than our GDP. It was a huge mistake to give tax breaks to the top earners and corporations. It did not create jobs. Making the wealthy wealthier does not translate into wealth for the rest of us. It is a hoax.
The truth is that this president and administration is not making America great, not for the majority of us.
The sad thing is that the GOP does not have a plan B. It is sticking with its hoax.
Republicans are not talking about leading the world in green energy, technology and infrastructure jobs. The Democrats are.
The GOP is stubbornly holding on to dying carbon industries, its large donors. Voting Republican is stuffing the pockets of the already wealthy.
It is not in middle class' best interest.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston
Trump threatens all
Rick Hanks, you think the Democrats are attacking President Donald Trump because he presents a threat to their agenda?
Hmmm. You might be right.
He does pose a threat to all things I hold dear. Here are a few:
Kindness and love for all of my fellow man regardless of color, religion, ethnicity, gender, love choices, life choices, to name a few.
He is a threat to the very core of humanity that our country was founded on. I am embarrassed every day that he is sitting in the White House.
So, yes, you are right. Democrats are worried he threatens our agenda. And not just Democrats. Many in his own party are becoming increasingly disenchanted with him.
We are all threatened by him. Wake up, America.
Susan Tucker
Kamiah