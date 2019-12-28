Supports Idaho baseball
In Marc C. Johnson’s recent article, “Greed supplants baseball as this country’s national pastime,” he inaccurately portrays Major League Baseball’s position in negotiations with Minor League Baseball.
Major League Baseball is committed to protecting baseball in communities across Idaho, which is why we have subsidized Minor League operations at a rate of hundreds of millions of dollars per year during the past decade. Our goal is to modernize the minors by improving pay and working conditions for minor leaguers and helping players develop into the next generation of big league stars.
However, Minor League Baseball owners have refused to bear any portion of the contemplated cost increases for improving facilities, working conditions and pay. Instead, they’ve indicated that they would prefer to simply eliminate franchises.
Major League Baseball wants to grow baseball, not eliminate clubs. We have made clear to Minor League Baseball during negotiations that there is a plan for every minor league club to continue operations with support from Major League Baseball.
And yet minor league owners have moved their teams 77 times since 1990. Six owners are actively considering relocation today. MLB wants to protect baseball in Idaho. Minor league owners need to make that same commitment.
Dan Halem
Deputy commissioner
Baseball Administration
Major League Baseball
New York, N.Y.