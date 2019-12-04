Agrees with Rogers
Rick Rogers is spot on about the impeachment hearings. I followed them as well. It really is a “she-said, he-said” thing. Think: “I Heard it Through the Grapevine.”
Members of Congress could take some time while they’re all in Washington, D.C., together to do something to help the Dreamers (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals folks), or ratify the new trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
It’s already been signed. It just needs to be ratified.
Congress could work on health care, deal with the homeless population that continues to grow or any number of things that we’re paying it to do that would actually make a difference to each of us.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, Republican or an independent voter. We’re all paying them to work for all of us, not waste time and money on something that’s not going to happen anyway.
Impeachment won’t get through the Senate, which is Republican-controlled, so it makes it all a total waste of time and money.
Carla Metcalf
Pasco, Wash.
Nothing impeachable found
Adam “sack of” Schiff is still looking for the impeachment rabbit. He has been caught in lies and leaks for more than three years. Adam (a.k.a. SOS) Schiff had all the facts about the Russian hoax and he was sure this would be an impeachable finding.
Not.
Schiff should pay back the $40 million that chaotic mess cost.
I just learned this a.m. Schiff has a few more tricks to pull. Perhaps this can produce a rabbit.
Congressman Schiff, get off your perch, head on back to your pee free state and take Empress Nancy Pelosi with you. No one’s above the law and that includes you two.
I look forward to the Durham report on Dec. 11, and I hope this will reveal the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help us all.
President Donald Trump, continue to drain the swamp, get the no ID, no vote bill passed and keep building that wall.
To all who want a socialized country, move to Venezuela. There’s plenty of room. And take all the politicians benefiting from corrupt companies with you.
I’m all for LGBT, liberty, guns, the Bible and Trump.
God bless our country and the men and women who protect us all.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Here’s the money
I have a great way to make up the revenue that will be lost with the new $30 rate for automobile license plates in Washington.
How about we simply have the police statewide enforce traffic laws and issue the appropriate fines?
Why do we have laws about cellphones and fines for their use while driving and yet so many are still texting or talking on their cellphone while driving? It’s just not right and it’s not safe by any stretch of the imagination.
There are those who don’t stop before turning right on a red light. There are those who run red lights and those who tailgate, just to name a few.
Just go over the bridge that goes from Fleshman Way to Bryden Canyon Road. The speed limit is 35 mph on that bridge — not 55.
Enforcing traffic laws would not only make our communities safer, but would allow us to hire more police officers and give them better equipment. The revenue is there. We just need to readjust the way we collect it.
While we are at it, let’s turn the old vacant Bi-Mart store into the new jail. There is plenty of room and it is not far from the police station. Current inmates could even help remodel and build our new jail. Let’s give their idle hands and minds something to do.
Slim DeWitt
Clarkston