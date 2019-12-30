Trumpers seem desperate
The latest excuse the Trumpers have come up with to justify not kicking their fearless leader out of office via impeachment is that doing that would invalidate the results of the last election.
Hmmm. Well, since presidents are typically put in office as the result of an election, wouldn’t it always be the case that kicking a president out of office via the impeachment process invalidates the election that put them in office? That is pretty basic logic.
If you extend these people’s thought line out to its “logical” conclusion, what you come up with is that you can never remove a president via impeachment because that would invalidate the results of their election.
That can’t be the least bit true, however, because impeachment is right there in the U.S. Constitution, bigger than all get out. That is what might be referred to as “an inconvenient truth.”
This absurd argument that the Trumpers are making in a feverish effort to hang on to “the chosen one” illustrates how desperate these people really are. We need to be alert because desperate people do desperate things.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Who cries for fish?
Who cries for wild steelhead and salmon?
Not the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. That body cares only about filling hatchery egg baskets, selling licenses and tags, and pacifying guides and river communities.
Commissioners’ regulatory measures ignore the Idaho Code instruction to “preserve, protect and perpetuate.”
Not irrigators. Not barge transporters. Not electric utilities. Not the Northwest River Partners.
Not administrators of the National Marine Fisheries Service. If they cared, they would push for an Endangered Species Act declaration of the remnant groups of Idaho’s wild fish as “endangered,” not “threatened.”
Not the governor of Idaho, who sent his own salmon workshop group a clear message to keep dam breaching off the table.
Not even the Indian tribes, who are more interested in treaty rights and the harvest of fall chinook than in the continued extinction trend of wild B-run steelhead.
Wild salmon and steelhead face continued regional warming, less usable habitat and continued mix-stock gill netting. They cannot cry out.
Who will cry? Who will rage against that dark night of extinction?
Don Chapman
McCall
Give Shea the boot
Buried on the third page of the Dec. 21 Northwest section is a story of a report ... that Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, actively pursued violent overthrow of the U.S. government.
Shea is one of the leading proponents of the state of Liberty, the proposed right-wing, Christian dominionist haven in eastern Washington.
In the story, it’s revealed that Shea worked with Ammon Bundy to orchestrate the Malheur Wildlife Refuge standoff and other acts of right-wing extremism. Shea is a symptom of the sickness that is far-right conservatism.
This is a type of mental derangement that includes distrust and conscious ignorance of democratic processes, situational morality that’s particularly blind to the immorality of conservative leaders and a real love of violence.
Right-wing extremism is more likely to create terrorism than any number of Muslim immigrants. Let’s hope that the GOP gives Shea the boot and that conservative voters are no longer bamboozled by leaders who seem to be patriots, but are truly as un-American as Russian agents.
John Murray
Clarkston
Family does not agree
I would like to let folks know that the lady with my same last name, who seems to be insistent on pushing her agenda, does not speak for the entire Lunders clan.
The majority of us disagree with her rantings that display her prejudice and lack of compassion.
We are proud liberals and will continue to fight the injustice, soullessness and pure crap that sits in the White House
Teri C. Lunders
Clarkston