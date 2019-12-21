More about Goetz
As Sheriff Chris Goetz proclaimed himself Clearwater County Sheriff Search and Rescue treasurer in March 2016, his April and May reports didn’t even come close to reporting the transactions on the end of May bank statement.
I met with Goetz a few days after the May meeting and discussed his treasurer reports.
His April report shows a March 31 date, so apparently he didn’t do anything in April but waited until May, two months later.
In April he stated there were two deposits pending but I pointed out there were actually three.
In May he only made one of the two pending deposits he listed in April.
His amount of checks that he stated hadn’t cleared was wrong so he hadn’t reconciled the bank statement. He instead had the Clearwater County auditor go back one year to reconcile the bank statement.
This after the monthly meeting when I requested time sheets to do the reconciliation for the municipal fire in September 2015.
I suggested he make out checks before the meeting so the members could receive their pay at the meeting. Goetz again said no payments would be made without membership approval. This was some eight months after the fires so approval was imminent. Evidentially Goetz was not too concerned about easily resolving the pay issue.
More to come on his lack of taking care of things in a timely manner. And see what happens to his not paying any bills as self-appointed treasurer without search and rescue members’ approval.
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Stick to the plan
Every year, Nancy and I start vegetables indoors in little cups. Within a few months, we take them outside to plant. We have gotten very good at nurturing our plants from sprouting to harvesting. And come planting time, we love the fact that we chose exactly which vegetables to grow and are not limited to what some store business plan decided is best.
Our vegetable garden gets better every year.
Sometimes it seems attractive to have a neighbor take care of our seedlings if we want to take a little vacation.
Doing this, however, has produced some unfortunate outcomes and even one disaster.
When we are totally responsible for the garden plan, budgeting, growing, and planting, the outcome is always best.
Similarly, our nation has a plan called the Constitution.
In Article II, Section 8, it states that the Congress will be responsible for decisions of war and peace and for the funding of those decisions.
Outsourcing Congress’ responsibility can lead to poor outcomes and even disaster. Let’s stick to the plan.
For the good of our nation’s harvest, Congress should take back its constitutionally delegated authority by supporting “Repeal of the Authorization for Use of Military Force” (HR 1274).
Jeremy Street
Cheney