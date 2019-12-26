We deserve better
Merry Christmas, Empress Nancy Pelosi and your merry men and women.
You all have been trying to impeach our president since day one ( Nov. 9, 2016), seven articles and counting.
Shame on all you for using our Constitution as a solid ground for impeachment.
However, Empress Pelosi, you do not have control over the Senate. Thank God.
Is impeachment fake or real? The Senate will decide and it has control.
This is the definition of failure.
Empress Pelosi said she was not for impeachment unless there was something so compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan. She chose to go down that rabbit hole.
There are no facts and Democrats should have listened.
Seventy-five percent of the American people oppose this government takeover.
Democrats are doing exactly what they accuse our president of doing.
Our president, Donald J. Trump, is doing one of the multiple things he has promised to do by draining the swamp and protecting our dollars from the government.
Looking forward to the report from John H. Durham, the United States attorney for Connecticut. May the truth be revealed regarding what really happened in 2016.
We’re all working-class American folks and we deserve better then this.
May God bless our country, the president and the men and women who protect us. God’s good graces to all. May 2020 be the most productive year ever and celebrate the return of our President Trump.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Making a difference
During this holiday season, the Latah Recovery Center would like to thank the residents of Latah County for the tremendous support that we have received over the past year. That support has allowed the center to provide many services to a number of our residents seeking help from mental health and substance abuse issues.
In 2019, you have made it possible for our volunteers to provide 4,300 hours supporting:
l 463 free recovery coaching sessions.
l 655 referrals to local community resources.
l Support groups attended 9,171 times.
l Outreach efforts to Deary, Kendrick and Potlatch, and to local veterans.
l Development of a new behavioral health crisis center.
We are making a difference in people’s lives and it could not be done without your generous support.
Please contact the center at (208) 883-1045 if you have any questions concerning the services provided or would like to volunteer some of your time. Any comments received as to how we can better meet the needs of the residents of Latah County would be greatly appreciated.
Once again, thank you so very much for your continued support.
Greg Mann
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Latah Community Recovery Center
Troy