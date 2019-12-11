Reject trade package
An open letter to Gov. Brad Little in response to your Oct. 29 letter in which you quite admirably bash socialism as well as the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) agenda. You then ask for money to support Idaho’s conservative Republicans.
The problem is that Idaho’s Conservative Republicans support the misnamed free trade agenda, which includes support for socialism and the LGBTQ agenda. The LGBTQ agenda is included in Chapter 23 of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement.
You should be reminded also that Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., voted to repeal COOL (country of origin labeling), which gave consumers the right to choose from where their meat came. This caused thousands of farmers and ranchers to go out of business, all the while claiming that free trade gives people more choices.
The real reason for its repeal, of course, was that it clashed with their socialistic, globalistic, anti-American, unconstitutional agenda. If you want more money for Idaho’s Republicans, ask them to keep their oath of office and vote against all sovereignty-destroying trade deals including the USMCA as well as to support COOL.
Withdrawing your own support of the USMCA would be helpful, also.
Thanks for your consideration.
Robert Vickaryous
Bonners Ferry
Better than Lincoln?
A recent story in the news caught my attention. In a poll conducted by the Economist magazine, 53 percent of Republicans surveyed said that Donald Trump was a better president than Abraham Lincoln.
I guess I’m not surprised Trump supporters would think this, but that poll raises a question: Are these people devoid of critical thinking and reasoning skills? Do they have only limited learning skills that prevent them from recognizing and distinguishing facts from fiction? Are they empty vessels when it comes to absorbing and understanding history, the Civil War and Lincoln’s role in abolishing slavery and preserving the union?
Lincoln is regarded by practically every notable scholar of history as our country’s greatest president. Despite feeling great torment and suffering over a nation divided, Lincoln persevered until the end because he knew the righteousness of his cause.
Unlike Trump, Lincoln was a man of faith and humility who could communicate with the people using articulate and inspirational language. He brought out the “better angels” in mankind. He didn’t blame “fake news” and “witch hunts” for his woes. He didn’t lie to the people, he didn’t try to punish or humiliate or intimidate his critics and he didn’t encourage people to hate one another.
As a nationally recognized scholar on the Civil War said: “One president was a dreamer. One is a bad dream.” Truly, Lincoln brought out the best in people and achieved greatness. Trump and those who support him are an embarrassment to people.
David Abbott
Clarkston