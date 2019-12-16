Making the case
Recently, Neal Katyal published “Impeach, The Case Against Donald Trump.” Katyal wrote: “All 27 members of the House Judiciary Committee who voted to impeach Nixon recognized this. They may have done so with heavy hearts, but they also had peace of mind — because they knew the Constitution had left them with no choice but to remove him. That, I believe, is where America finds itself today.”
Katyal is a nonpartisan lawyer who has argued 39 cases before the Supreme Court and formally introduced President Donald Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to the court. Given Katyal’s experience, he is able to argue the case against Trump.
To support his case against Trump, he cites what a congressman said in 2008 during a hearing at the House Judiciary Committee. “This business of high crimes and misdemeanors goes to the question of whether or not the person serving as president of the United States put their own interests, their personal interests, ahead of public service.” That congressman was Vice President Mike Pence.
In the appendix of the book, Katyal includes the whistleblower’s complaint, the July 25 call summary, the text messages and the White House letter. The contents of these documents are damning to Trump’s claim of innocence. The July 25 call is when Trump said; “I would like you to do us a favor though. …”
Of the congressional approved $400 million military aid for Ukraine, to date $35 million haven’t been released. Trump lies by saying all were released.
Read the book.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Give Teachman a break
I was reading Flora Teachman’s latest letter to the Tribune in which she complained that her recent letter to the Tribune was not printed. Then she proceeded to up the ante by complaining that letters from me and others with whom she disagrees, and refers to as “Democrats,” are being printed, while her letter is not.
For the record, I consider myself an independent and even voted for that disgusting pile of debris, Richard Nixon, twice, in the hopes that he would screw over the North Vietnamese the way he was screwing over his fellow Americans. (That was a vain hope on my part).
I would register as an independent, not a Democrat, if I could. But the right-wingers who control our state won’t allow that because they want every advantage, fair or foul, to be able to stay in power.
But, I digress.
I can tell you that I do absolutely nothing to induce the Tribune to print my letters any more often than letters submitted by anyone else, including Teachman. They print my letters when they feel like it. It is easy to see, however, that having her letters printed is very important to Teachman.
I wouldn’t want her to be deprived, so the Tribune can give her my next turn if they want.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Face facts
America is a country of laws and no one is above or beyond them.
I am an independent, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.It is our duty is to question any unlawful order issued.
The commander in chief obstructedjustice by ordering subordinates to not testify. ...
On Jan. 31, 1998, Sen. Lindsey Graham said obstruction is grounds for impeachment. But now, Republican senators and members of Congress — including all four from Idaho — are violating their oaths of office by aiding and abetting this action. There are no alterative facts.
The commander in chief’s action of asking for, requesting or accepting foreign assistance is a violation of federal law. There are no alternative facts.
The commander in chief has been financially benefiting ... from the office of president, a direct violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution ... by way of his hotels, resorts and golf courses. There are no alternative facts.
Whoever violates any constitutional mandate must be held accountable by Congress. It’s our system of checks and balances. To make exceptions erodes our system. Anyone who assists, supports, aids and abets is contributing to a violation of the Constitution. The facts are the facts.
Americans who allow these (and similar) actions are assisting Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi, future Muslim terrorism and future anarchy within America to take hold.
President Donald Trump was better than Hillary Clinton in 2016, but he has violated our Constitution. He needs to face Congress and the people.
Ron Lamb
Asotin