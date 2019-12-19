Budget won’t write itself
It seems to me that both Democrats and Republicans do plenty of posturing and name calling to avoid the real elephant in the room. Again, the budget has been kicked down the road. “If we wait long enough, it might write itself,” appears to be the unspoken consensus.
Our elected officials need to be working together instead of just arguing among themselves.
Nick Rhoads
Weippe
Story needs retelling
The annual retelling (Lewiston Tribune, Dec. 14) of the too-close-to-call Battle of the Bulge in World War II and the heroism displayed by the surrounded and surprised U.S. forces is an important tribute to the courage, sacrifice and dedication of our military heroes.
Little is known of another German offensive carried out at the same time in northern France known as Operation Nordwind. Units of the German 17th SS Panzer Grenadier Division supported by the German 19th Infantry division and the 36th Volks Grenadier Division attacked units of the U. S. 44th Division in the closing hours of 1944. One of the many hot spots was the French town of Gros Rederching.
One soldier, Capt. Earl H. Bennett (114th Regiment of the 44th), never talked about his role in World War II, but he carried a picture in his wallet of the inside of a wreaked building in Gros Rederching the rest of his life. This was the last major offensive of the German Army.
Thanks, Dad, and to the thousands of other allied troops who fought to keep us free.
Please keep telling their story.
Earl H. Bennett
Genesee
Help the students
The backpack program that has been in the news needs our community support. This is a vital program for our schools. I have personally donated my time to assist in the filling of the backpacks and have sponsored a student for this program.
The ever-rising food costs create a huge gap in taking care of the amount of students currently served. The Asotin County Food Bank keeps the food items for this program and really needs the community’s help.
This is a separate service. I realize the time of year, but I also know our community has a big heart.
If the season has you strapped, please think about donating or sponsoring a student for the start of the New Year.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston
This year’s best letter
The best letter to the editor this year, without a doubt, was the one submitted by Christopher Hertel of Kamiah titled “Christmas angel.”
Thank you, Mr. Hertel, for sharing your precious memory from a past Christmas with all of us Tribune readers.
Merry Christmas.
Robert Minervini
Lewiston