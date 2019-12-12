Stands with Leach
Thanks to coach Mike Leach, I was reminded that we all have the freedom of speech and should be allowed to express our concerns without being shouted down or expected to apologize for speaking out.
I especially appreciated his use of the term “sanctimonious troll.”
That term certainly suits the many members of Congress who for three years have constantly disrespected the president of the United States and the millions of people who elected him to that office.
Those “sanctimonious trolls” are determined to take away our freedom of speech, choice and right to disagree so that we can live in their world of socialistic mediocrity.
Ray Ireland
Deary
More about Goetz
Now comes Sheriff Chris Goetz’s first two treasurer reports for April and May. His headings are Clearwater County Search and Rescue.
He didn’t use the correct name of the organization, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
This occurred not only on these reports but also on all the others treasurer reports he submitted. Guess he didn’t pay attention to the real name. ...
The first sentence on these reports was: “The reconciliation process from the fires is still ongoing.”
I previously did a reconciliation spread sheet for the Weippe fire. Members had approached me about the long delay for their 2015 fire pay and were expressing disappointment. ...
After the sheriff held the time sheets for more than two months from the Municipal fire and nothing had been done, I requested the time sheets a few days after the May monthly meeting to do a reconciliation spreadsheet.
It only took me a couple of hours to reconcile and then combine the information from the two fires. I presented this to Goetz. He presented this list at the June meeting for approval but he even left a name off the submitted list. I brought this to his attention at the June meeting and the name was added.
Goetz also commented that no bills would be paid without CCSSAR approval and he also requested he be able to pay recurring bills, like the power bill and reasonable maintenance bills, without approval. This was granted.
Wait until you see what happens about that.
Frederick Allen
Orofino