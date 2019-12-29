Attacked Teachman
Oozing righteousness from every pore, Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich attacked Flora Teachman on Dec. 16.
Teachman had offended Lewiston’s pre-eminent blatherskite.
With no message but disagreement, Yack-yack flailed away for 220-plus words, then concluded with an empty promise.
The Tribune could give a Teachman letter “... my next turn.”
Yack-yack has tunneled to new depths of hypocrisy.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Violated their oath
Every single Idaho state politician has completely failed to uphold his or her oath to defend both the constitutions of Idaho and the U.S. Some aren’t as bad as others, but every single one has failed to act when their oaths were put to the test.
There are many people blatantly responsible for this, but I hold a grudge against my own state senator, Dan Johnson.
In 2013, Johnson voted for Senate Bill 1108, which essentially gives every Idaho legislative district 1/35th of the authority over ballot access for initiative petitions.
The biggest problem is legislative districts are never equal enough to distribute equal authority like this. They are allowed variations of up to 10 percent when redistricting. That only happens every 10 years. So in his vote, Johnson failed his oath to our Constitution.
Both Reps. Mike Kingsley and Thyra Stevenson voted at every opportunity in 2019 to make those requirements even more unconstitutional. They did so without saying one word in defense of their actions. They also have failed their oaths.
It isn’t just one party, though. The very first representative I notified about this unconstitutional law was former Idaho House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding in July of 2018. I reached out to Deputy Minority Leader Ilana Rubel during the C. Scott Grow bill fiasco. I sent an email to Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett. All heard the Idaho American Civil Liberties Union agree this law is unconstitutional and have done nothing about it.
Do better, damn it.
Ryan Isbelle
Lewiston
Embarrassed for America
I’m embarrassed for the Congress of the United States.
I’m embarrassed to be an American right now because of the way Congress is acting at this time.
It’s Democrats this, Republicans that.
What a bunch of hypocritical politicians we have in office right now.
They only want what’s good for their own pocketbook. They don’t care anything about the good of the people of America. They only work for the companies that pay them off for personal gain.
We need to get rid of them and vote for someone who will make America great again. I don’t care what they call themselves as long as they work for the people of the U.S.
Maybe it’s time to get off the Democrat-Republican thing and just vote on the person’s honor.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Supports Midas Gold
I was born in Oakley, Idaho, on Sept. 23, 1945. I have spent most of my life living in Utah. I return often to my beloved roots in Oakley. I consider Idaho my home.
Idaho has amazing natural wonders. I am thrilled that through reclamation work performed by the Midas Gold Co., natural habitat destroyed by careless mining years ago will be mitigated.
I write this in support of reasonable, sound and scientific efforts to develop an environmental policy that will bring economic development to a much-needed area in my home state.
I am confident that the restoration of natural habitat under the direction of federal agencies can be accomplished. Non-use of natural resources does not equate to wise use.
I support moving forward. Why should we allow mistakes of the past to define our future?
Boyd Critchfield
Taylorsville, Utah