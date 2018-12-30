Greed rewarded
It's been a year since our commander in cheat and his cabal of crooked congressmen passed a tax cut Christmas gift for their corporate sponsors. What did the billionaires do with those windfall tax savings?
GM gave out bonuses to upper management and then announced 2019 layoffs of almost 15,000 employees.
Ford also gave out management bonuses and then announced plans to lay off 24,000 workers in early 2019.
Bayer Corp. used its tax savings to buy Monsanto and then announced plans to lay off 12,000 workers.
Despite record profits, AT&T closed 44 call centers and laid off almost 5,000 staffers.
Verizon will cut 14,500 and Hewlett-Packard will let go 5,000 in 2019.
JP Morgan, Disney, MetLife, eBay, General Mills, Wells Fargo, Pfizer, Hasbro, Cisco Systems, Symantec, Duke Energy, ADM, Trevana, Merrimack, Regis, Mid-Continent Nail, Tesla, Deutsche Bank and Western Sugar have all announced job cuts scheduled for 2019.
The presidential putz will undoubtably blame Democrats, but these cuts were scheduled prior to the 2018 midterm elections.
President Donald Trump's stupid trade wars are causing the layoffs. Tens of thousands of laborers will be out of jobs while corporate big wigs light cigars with hundred dollar bills.
What does the future hold for us "little people?"
The opioid crisis continues to spread unchecked, gun violence is increasing, our infrastructure is crumbling and cronyism pervades federal contracting and purchasing - all because Trump chose to reward greed rather than invest in our future.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
U.S. planted seeds of crisis
We have a crisis at our southern border. People do not leave their homes, family, friends and jobs to trudge thousands of miles to a foreign country with a different language without provocation.
For years we have been the economic powerhouse of the world. We have used that power to replace elected democratic governments with leaders who catered to our corporations' profiteering.
According to "The Medium": In El Salvador, we interfered eight times with elected governments - in 1932, 1944, 1960, 1980 - 1992 (civil war), 1984, 1990, 2006, 2014 and 2015 - imposing our corporate and political interests. Around 90,000 to 120,000 El Salvadorans were killed.
In Honduras, we interfered seven times with elected governments -in 1911, 1912, 1975, the 1980s, 2005, 2009 and 2017 - imposing our corporate and political interests. We even sent in our military to support U.S. corporate interests, to the detriment of Honduras' interests. Thousands of Hondurans died.
In Guatemala, we interfered nine times -in 1920, 1947, 1952, 1954, 1965, 1971, 1981, 1982 and 2006. Once again, our military was used to impose our corporate interests. At least 157,000 Guatemalans died.
Our country and corporations planted the seeds of misery. The harvest is at our border, invading our conscience.
What goes around comes around, and the ghost of Christmas is knocking at our door.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Issuing a challenge
Each Tuesday morning, there is a group of retired fish and wildlife biologists and resource specialists who meet somewhere in downtown Boise.
They are some of the best and brightest who worked for natural resource agencies in Idaho and the Northwest during the past 30 years.
Intense humor and sage discussions are fueled by coffee, tea and scones. After two hours, they disband and take tangents to fascinating places, but sometimes just go home to feed the dog and tend to the yard.
All the while, they are thinking about what didn't get said and what will need to be said next Tuesday morning. The most frequent topics of discussion are the ramifications, the logic and vision of restoring the lower Snake River to save Idaho's salmon and steelhead trout.
I would challenge our Republican representatives and our governor, to engage with this group for a Tuesday morning table discussion, maybe for two or three Tuesdays.
They would hear clear logic about solutions that will benefit communities throughout the watersheds of the Salmon/Snake and Columbia rivers. The coffee is good, the scones are on the house and everyone will take away some intense humor.
Richard Howard
Boise