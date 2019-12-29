Drained the lake
A hearty thank you to Morgan and the workers at Lewiston’s Public Works Department.
On Monday, our street and the corner street —16th Street — had a huge lake caused by leaves blocking the drain.
At 11:45 a.m., I informed Morgan of the situation.
Less than an hour later I peeked out my window and was pleasantly pleased to notice the lake was gone.
Thank you, Morgan, and the public works workers who waded through deep water to remove the lake.
It was a job well done.
Richard Meyerhoff
Lewiston
Coup was stopped
... House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Shiff, you tried to pull off a coup and it did not work.
Two-hundred thirty-nine Democrats voted for impeachment.
Not one Republican did.
You, Speaker Pelosi, are a shame to the country.
The shame also goes to Nadler and Shiff.
William Jefferson Clinton’s papers of impeachment were sent to the Senate within two hours.
Not you. You want to run the Senate and give ultimatums. It will not happen.
My president is not a rogue president. Neither is Sen. Mitch McConnell. You will not tell the Senate what to do.
You may be third in line for president, but that does not mean you will be the vice president of the United States. ...
Martial law will happen first and you three will go to Gitmo, permanently.
So will Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sheila Jackson Lee and Ayanna Soyini Pressley, Congressman Al Green and former Secretary of State John Kerry — who broke the Logan Act. So did Pelosi, Joe Biden and Shiff.
You tried to create a coup with Shiff and Nadler. You had better wake up, people of the United States.
Speaker Pelosi. you better wake up and come out of your dementia cloud.
Donald J. Trump is our legally and duly elected president, whether you like it or not.
Speaker Pelosi, you will never run any part of this country. Neither will Shiff, Nadler or any of you. You do not have enough sense.
Eugene Donnelley
Lewiston
Inspired by a teacher
Teachers play a significant role in shaping our lives, yet their efforts often go unrecognized. I think this needs to change. While attending high school at Idaho Virtual Academy, my homeroom teacher, Ms. Frost, helped me build my confidence in writing. Because of her, I’m now pursuing a creative writing degree, which I never would’ve considered if I hadn’t met her.
Frost encouraged me to follow my passions no matter how difficult they may appear. Writing never seemed like something I’d be able to do as a career. Yet with her advice, I’m working toward my goal of becoming a professional writer.
Because of Frost, I now understand how much a teacher can impact a student’s life. It’s time that we all start to recognize the importance of teachers and appreciate the impact they have on us.
Kim Gailey
Boise
Thanks for the show
To the festive folks of 2717 Meadowlark Drive: Thanks for the fantastic light show. It jollied up the entire subdivision.
Darlene Storey
Lewiston