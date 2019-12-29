Rogers needs editing
I read Rick Rogers’ Dec. 22 column and was amazed at how poorly he presented his argument.
In fact, I am not sure what his argument was — other than he said the impeachment hearings were a clown show attended by a few lawyers and Little Red Riding Hood. ...
I then read the editorial, discovering that Rogers has the status of regular contributor. If so, then he must be edited for factual content and logical analysis as any other column writer would be required to meet.
The partisan screed of Rogers should not have any more status or privilege than any other’s. He can still express his opinion in 250 words, on an intermittent basis, as is the policy of the Tribune for the Opinion page.
Rogers is not an authority, no matter how much he watches Fox News, and he certainly does not show himself as being intellectually astute or even observant. If he really watched the impeachment hearings, he would have noted that the Republican defense of President Donald. Trump relied on muddying the waters and diversion, rather than actual refutation of fact. This is a common propaganda technique.
Please, editor, if you are going to allow the voices of Rogers, Jeff Sayer, CindyAgidius and Marvin F. Dugger to have such a prominent place on your Sunday Opinion page, please — oh please —edit them for facts and logic.
Otherwise, they should adhere to the same rights and privileges as the rest of us — 250 words as space permits.
Connie Miller
Ahsahka