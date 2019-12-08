Disliked cartoon
Speaking of “facts” about global warming, look at the cartoon in the Nov. 10 Tribune.
This picture of 100-plus cartoon people had two captions in black inserted in it.
The top one reads: “Irony on the day that 11,258 scientists declared a global climate emergency, ...” while at the bottom in a similar insert we read: “ ... while one narcissistic nincompoop pulled the USA out of the Paris Climate Deal.”
Who is the “narcissistic nincompoop” pictured? President Donald Trump, with a distorted face, a red tie dragging the ground, hands in the air, yelling “It’s a hoax!”
Well, congrats to the Tribune for another “fair and balanced” discussion of the issue.
Why, may I ask, have they never mentioned the “Global Warming Petition Project” linked to officials at the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine, which lists, by state, 31,487 scientists, 9,029 with Ph.D.s?
The petition reads: “We urge the U.S. government to reject the global warming agreement written in Kyoto, December 1997 ... proposing limits on green house gasses, ...”
It continues: “There is no convincing scientific evidence ... that such gases ... cause catastrophic heating. ...”
The actual site with the lists of the names by state can be located by a Safari search: www.oism.org.
Other search engines used in the past would give the same, but it’s difficult if not impossible to use today. Maybe it’s been censored.
Anyway, I say: Hurray for Trump and boo to the claimed “unbiased” press we are exposed to daily.
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
Doing Putin’s bidding
If you believe that “fake news” is a thing, that Ukraine helped Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, that Joe Biden did something illegal in Ukraine or that there is such a thing as a “deep state,” then you believe narratives that have their origins in the Kremlin. When people repeat these narratives, they are repeating Russian narratives of disinformation.
Today’s GOP and Fox News have become willing dupes for Russian intelligence.
The complete lack of any ability or will to be factual, to assert we cannot even know the difference between fact and fiction as today’s GOP does is in itself a Russian narrative to destabilize our nation, and it’s working.
It turns out America has a lot of idiots eager to do Vladimir Putin’s bidding, and they all watch Fox. Those who shun facts are easily misled. The reason our country is so divided is because so many Americans have given up on any notion of factual reality. It’s impossible to have a discussion with a person who has given up on the concept of reason and facts, as Fox viewers have done.
Everyone who watched the impeachment hearings saw every witness outline many federal crimes by many Trump administration officials, with zero refutation of the facts. As Ambassador Gordan Sondland clearly stated, “They were all in on it.”
People watching Fox did not see the hearings. They saw a state media narrative identical to what is broadcast on Russian television.
Until the cultists can be factual and deal with reality, this nation will remain divided.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Brandt’s misinformed
Lucky Brandt’s letter about mastery-based education (CBE) started out well by recognizing the problem of grade inflation. But then it fell victim to misunderstanding or misinformation. ...
Brandt’s statement, “There is little to no personal responsibility,” is the complete opposite of what CBE attempts to accomplish. ...
Instead of being handed “A” grades just because homework was turned in, it puts the burden on the student to show he or she has “mastered” each part of a subject before moving forward. One purpose is to teach learning skills and make students more responsible for their own progress.
If repeating assignments or tests can help, so be it. The point is until a component is “mastered,” work continues until it is, or a different teaching approach is tried. Motivated students can move ahead and be given more challenging work in that subject or take other classes, even college-credit courses. Others can be assisted as needed.
It is more work for teachers, ... but the end result is better prepared students who are not handed As just for showing up. It doesn’t work that way in college or the work place.
It is nice to see Brandt interested in educational reform, but this is not something that should be cast as liberal vs. conservative. Instead, it is a matter of trying to find ways to help all students learn, gain life skills and take responsibility. ...
This is one way to help our kids be better prepared for a highly competitive future.
Jim Fazio
Moscow