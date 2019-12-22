Stands by the Constitution
My mother was born and raised in Nazi Germany. She married an American G.I. after World War II and became a citizen. She had a deep love of this country. She felt the Constitution was divinely inspired and spoke many times that, if not for the Constitution, what happened in Germany could happen here.
She impressed on me the importance of being a responsible citizen. ...
Now the country is faced with one of the challenges she warned me about. It is the Constitution that is under attack from people who put their party and personal political interests ahead of the country.
Soon Congress will make a decision that will profoundly affect the separation of powers and the power of the presidency. ...
When it comes to the Constitution, you don’t lick your finger and see which way the wind blows.
I sincerely hope that our members of Congress will look at the facts, then look at the effect their vote will have on the Constitution and the future of the country. ...
Requiring the president to obey the Constitution, honor the separation of powers and abide by the rule of law should be beyond doubt.
My father was career Army, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. In writing this letter, I honor my mother and father, and the oath I took as a member of the U.S. Navy to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Keith L. Ellsworth
Pocatello
Just getting started
Here is a public service announcement for Republicans: The only way to prevent Donald Trump from being the first president in history to be impeached more than once is to remove him from office.
The Trumps are a crime family. Crime families don’t just stop being criminals. They don’t know anything else. There are six Trump campaign officials convicted of felonies so far, with Rudy Giuliani and associates sure to follow.
There are multiple whistleblowers out there that most haven’t heard about because the current impeachment takes up so much of the conversation.
The whistleblower at the IRS appears to have a lot to say. We’ll hear their report publicly before long. No doubt, there is enough there to mandate another impeachment.
It’s a near certainty that Trump’s cosigners for Deutsche Bank loans are Russian oligarchs . It’s an absolute certainty that Trump’s a massive tax cheat.
Republicans have sacrificed every value they’ve ever claimed to have to support a lifetime criminal who is so devoid of repute he’s selling out our country to Vladimir Putin, and the GOP is helping him cash the check. Anyone else remember when the GOP thought Russia was the enemy? Now they wear shirts that say “I’d rather be Russian than Democrat,” and obstruct all legislation to protect our elections.
So take heed, Republicans, because the only way to prevent Trump from being impeached more than once is to remove him from office.
Impeachment is the only way to stop the Trump crime spree.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Extinction is unacceptable
Gov. Brad Little says he appreciates the value of Idaho salmon — but he has told the Salmon Study Group dam removal is “off the table.”
However, if the lower Snake River dams were removed:
l The power companies would save money because the dams cost more to operate than the money they generate, thereby saving money for ratepayers.
l Grain growers could still get their grain to market, either by trucking to the Tri-Cities or by rail.
l Irrigators (all 15 of them) could still get water by extending their pumps to the new water level.
l Barge companies would still barge all the way to Pasco.
l Boaters would still recreate on any number of other waterways.
If the dams are not removed, Idaho’s endangered salmon are almost certain to go extinct. Dam removal advocates are not advocating the removal of all Columbia River dams; only the four dams on the lower Snake River. Little has said he values Idaho’s iconic salmon. Now is the time to prove it.
Scientists have said a return rate of smolts to adults must be between 2 and 6 percent to avoid extinction. These are Idaho’s salmon we are talking about, although the dams that are killing them are outside of Idaho.
Idaho’s governor needs to demand a return rate of smolts to adults of no less than 2 percent and, better yet, 6 percent to protect our Idaho salmon. ...
Extinction is simply unacceptable. Idaho’s iconic salmon must be saved.
Frank Peter De Luca
Hailey
Pay it forward
On Dec. 4 at about 3 p.m., a fantastic gentleman paid for my purchase at Clarkson’s Dollar Store.
I never got the chance to tell him, “Thank you,” but I do want him to know that it was greatly appreciated.
I also want him to know that the change that was left was passed on to a young lady behind me.
I hope that not only during this holiday season but all year long, people will pass on the joy of paying it forward.
I know that it left me with a wonderful feeling that is still with me.
So for those of you who feel like Scrooge during this holiday and all year long, pay it forward .You just might end up like Scrooge did at the end of the story and want to help others.
Even being a volunteer is a way of paying it forward. It’s amazing just how good you feel when you help others.
Betty Lou Gano
Clarkston