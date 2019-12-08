Agrees with Gron
On Nov. 13, you printed a letter by Ren Gron (“Diversify news sources”) that said what I had been wanting to write myself, but hadn’t gotten around to it,
I’ve heard many Republican Christians say they only need to listen to one side of the issues. If they’re against something they feel is a big issue (or for it) and their politician for the hour is as well, that’s all they want to hear or read about.
It very much concerns me as well that any mature person will only go along with his certain group, best friends or family members because that’s what they feel safe doing.
Before we decide anything, we need to hear all of it. There is always two sides to every story.
I suppose there are always those who have a need to go along with their particular crowd of people because it feels safe and secure. Group think is a powerful feeling.
Thanks for the letter to remind us all, Ren. You said it well. Tunnel vision isn’t a healthy situation. Let’s all get out of the rut and be independent thinkers. That’s best for everyone.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston