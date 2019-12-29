Slimed by Trump
Donald J. Trump: How dare you take out your stupidity on a widow.
You are the most disgraceful man on Earth. For a man who can’t spell or read, there is no stopping those fingers or that mouth.
Gardening in the summer reminds me of you. Just like a slug, you will leave nothing behind but slime.
Lynn Dugger
Craigmont
We’re in it together
Did he or didn’t he is the current debate, just like a volleyball being hit back and forth by opposing teams.
Even as more facts are revealed supporting the irregularities by the occupant of the Oval Office, it continues. However the outcome is most likely a foregone conclusion due to the pressures exhorted on politicians who control the Senate.
Too many are fearful their goal of reelection to office is in jeopardy. That’s where their allegiance resides in its entirety. Impeachment should be used solely to defend “our Constitution” from any presidential abuse, regardless of political affiliations.
Many will debate who’s right or wrong to no avail because the majority of us who think it’s an all-important issue are of senior ages. And 10, 20 or more years from now, it could only be a faint memory in our minds.
The youth of today and tomorrow have much more important issues to focus on such as livelihoods, environment and their children’s future. By the way, these should be all of our priorities as well — even if you have no children or grandchildren at present.
I’ve always considered myself lucky to have had a pretty good life. I’ve been free from severe medical issues. I worked hard to provide a home, served in our nation’s military, treated others as friend not foe and volunteered to help others less fortunate.
Lately we have become too focused on political issues and have forgotten the key point in life: We’re all in this together.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Snapshot of America
Life in these United States in 2019: We sit in our comfortable living rooms or dens, watching TV. We read the sports pages and enjoy drinking and partying at tailgate parties. We overeat and try to lose weight by buying Weight Watchers subscriptions and enrolling in well-equipped gyms.
We drive our gas-guzzling SUVs from one store to another to shop.
We love to call, text and search on our smartphones.
Wow. What a hard life we have.
In the meantime, our country, supported by our tax dollars, has rounded up more than 70,000 children, separated them from their families at the southern border and confined them to cages just this year.
Our military might has supplied weapons and military hardware to the country that just killed 34 Palestinians, among them eight in one family.
We ignore our fellow citizens who are homeless. We don’t let them sit or lie on the pavement because it is bad for business.
Ho hum. Let’s turn the channel and complain that our Amazon order hasn’t yet arrived.
Nancy Street
Cheney
Praises Riggs and Branting
This community owes a big “thank you” to Dick Riggs and Steve Branting.
Over the years, these two men continue to educate the citizenry as to local history and impart to us historical episodes that bring alive the happenings of many years ago.
I first met Riggs in the mid-1960s when he was the principal at Salmon River High School. My mother worked for him as the school lunch cook.
I met Branting many years ago when he taught in the Lewiston School District.
I just finished Riggs’ Dec. 22 letter to the editor regarding two former Lewiston Roundup rodeo queens. I had all but forgotten Susan Cox, who was Roundup queen when I was 13 years old.
In a recent book by Branting, he referenced Don Wisdom, who was an outstanding football and track athlete at North Idaho College of Education in the 1949-1950 era. I learned some things about my older cousin I did not know.
A few years ago while I was reading a then-recently published book by Riggs, I learned that his third grade teacher, Gweneth Kendrick, was my grandmother’s half-sister.
So much for my personal interest in their writings. I just hope that others in this area enjoy the letters and books of these two gentlemen as much as I have.
So I say to Riggs and Branting: Thank you.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Doesn’t belong in jail
The Asotin County Jail claims to be harboring only the most violent of offenders and yet my son has been held there since Oct. 6 due to the fact his drug test showed a faint line that the officer in charge over there insists he deserves to be sent to prison for.
Someone who’s never been in trouble his entire life had drugs planted on him. He was charged for this after being held in that same jail for more than a year.
Yet they claim the jail is hardened for space.
In the last hearing I listened to, there were two others who don’t even know what they’re in there for.
Does this sound like only the worst of the worst?
And my son is in there with them. He doesn’t belong in there.
Colleen Everett
Lapwai